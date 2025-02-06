Some fans may wonder why WWE star Roman Reigns hasn't retired yet to go Hollywood like his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After all, he's done it all, including his record-breaking 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Simply put, every morning that the “Original Tribal Chief” wakes up is another day that every other WWE Superstar is “f**ked, 'cause I woke up. You all had a chance until I woke up. Today is mine,” as he told the No Contest Wrestling podcast.

For Reigns, WWE is all he knows. He comes from a family of Superstars, and he still believes that this is where he belongs. He is going to continue to sharpen his skills.

“I'm a sick man,” Reigns said. “I've got that thing, that drive… I want more…There's another level — I'm always trying to get better. And I just believe this is what I'm supposed to do.”

So, it does not sound like Reigns will be hanging up the boots anytime soon. He is fresh off a performance in the Royal Rumble, which he lost after being eliminated by CM Punk.

Soon, his WrestleMania journey will become clear. It is the first time in a half-decade since Reigns went into WrestleMania without a championship. Last year, he went into WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Champion against Cody Rhodes.

He pulled double duty at the PLE. In the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 40, Reigns teamed with The Rock to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match determined the stipulation for Reigns' match against Rhodes the next night.

This year, it is unclear who he will face. He had heated exchanges with Rollins and Punk at the Royal Rumble. Perhaps they will face in a triple threat match.

Roman Reigns' dominant run atop WWE

Roman Reigns has become WWE's top star since his return in 2020, and he is not retiring yet. He had a dominant run with the Universal Championship, which became the Undisputed WWE Championship after he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

He won the Universal Championship at the Payback PLE in August 2020. Reigns held the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days, defending it against the likes of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns took a hiatus. He returned at SummerSlam in August 2024, costing Solo Sikoa his match against Rhodes.

He has since become a babyface for the first time in years. Reigns teamed with Rhodes at Bad Blood in October, resulting in The Rock confronting them after the show. However, that moment has not been followed up with since.

At Crown Jewel in November, Reigns reunited with Jey and Jimmy Uso to face Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. They lost the match, resulting in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. The OG Bloodline also recruited Sami Zayn and CM Punk to be a part of their team. Reigns' next match was during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere against Sikoa in a “Tribal Combat” match.