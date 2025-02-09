When the news of Luka Doncic being traded to Anthony Davis hit the internet, it sent shockwaves across the sports-watching world, from the NFL, to the NHL, and even to WWE, with fans jokingly asking for wrestling comps for the trade.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the man, the myth, the legend himself, Seth Rollins, who was actually asked the question straight up on a Sirius XM red carpet – specifically to do a comparable trade between WWE and AEW – and delivered an answer that is as confusing as it is hilarious.

“You'll make some headlines with this one. I don't think there is anybody in AEW that's on that level,” Rollins said. “You're probably looking at it; if you're looking at a LeBron, that's like a John Cena-level guy. I'd be looking at John Cena for an MJF, maybe. That'd be the deal. Luka would be MJF. That's the level. That's how crazy that is.”

Alright, technically Rollins' trade is wild because LeBron James was not traded in the deal, Anthony Davis was. Secondly, it seems like he thinks Doncic was the less established player moved in the deal, which is basically the opposite of reality.

Rough stuff, Rollins; rough stuff.

Fortunately, while Rollins' breakdown is misguided, there is a deal that makes sense: Rhea Ripley being traded to WWE for Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone. Ripley is a young star on the rise that one could build an entire promotion around, whereas Mox and Mone are older, shall we say, “win now” prospects who could do big storylines with the promotion's established stars, even if a Shield reunion and the return of Sasha Banks only have such a long shelflife.

Will this trade happen? No, but fortunately, MJF has the correct mindset for this story, as he asked what fans were thinking on social media.

“Who the h*ll is Luca Doncic?” MJF asked. “Indie guy?”

Seth Rollins expects Becky Lynch to return to WWE

When he's not talking basketball by way of professional wrestling, Rollins does occasionally talk about this better half, Becky Lynch, who has been absent from WWE for all of 2025 after exiting the promotion last year when her contract expired.

Discussing her in-ring future in an interview with Maggie & Perloff, Rollins noted that he does expect her to wrestle again, even if he wasn't ready to give an exact return day for the fans eager to see “The Man” once more.

“I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring,” Lynch explained via Fightful. “I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best, and she will be back.”

Will Rollins eventually get to go to work with his wife at some point in the future? Yes, he most likely will, as she's simply too popular to leave the sport forever. With that being said, when she returns remains to be seen, as after passing on the Royal Rumble, there are only so many more options to get things together before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.