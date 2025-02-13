Could Rusev (aka Miro) make his WWE return following his AEW exit? WWE's “Celtic Warrior,” Sheamus, seemingly teasing it.

He recently posted a picture of himself with Rusev on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “The Lads.” It also features the Ireland and Bulgaria flags.

They are both holding a Guinness in the picture. If nothing else, the photo proves that their friendship has outlasted their different workplaces.

Fans seemingly believe that this could indicate Rusev's WWE return following his exit from AEW. Rusev, who went by Miro in AEW, left the company after five years.

He is now seemingly a free agent and able to go wherever he would like. WWE would be a logical landing point, given his history with them.

At the very least, it looks like Sheamus is rooting for his return. It would make sense, as they were both previously a part of the League of Nations faction.

WWE star Sheamus' career

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2010, Sheamus has become one of their top stars. He quickly won the WWE Championship from John Cena in a tables match. He lost it months later at the Elimination Chamber PLE to Triple H.

The loss did not hurt his momentum much, as Sheamus won the King of the Ring tournament in 2010. Sheamus also added to his resume when he won the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble.

He would go on to WrestleMania 28 to challenge Daniel Bryan for the World Heavyweight Championship. He would win the match in a matter of seconds.

Sheamus would have a lengthy run with the championship. He would hold it for over 200 days before losing it to the Big Show at Hell in a Cell.

In total, Sheamus has won the WWE Championship three times and the World Heavyweight Championship once. He is also a three-time United States Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion (all with Cesaro).

However, he is still chasing the Intercontinental Championship. In 2022, Sheamus had an acclaimed feud with Gunther during the “Ring General's” run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus failed to win the championship in all of his encounters with Gunther. He has also failed to dethrone the current champion, Bron Breakker.

At some point, it is likely that Sheamus will overcome the odds and win the Intercontinental Championship before he calls it a career. He would finally become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE with an Intercontinental Championship reign.