After taking part in arguably the most important match of his professional wrestling career in the match dubbed The Bloodline Civil War by WWE, Solo Sikoa took to his Facebook page – a page that technically still uses his old indie moniker, Sefa Fatu – to celebrate what he felt was his version of a “WrestleMania Moment.”

“Finally had some time to digest everything that happend last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment i will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever.To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against eachother as family.I learned from all 3 of them since i started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY ppv with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against eachother. So many emotions before and after.But i'm very thankful and happy i got to do it with family,” Solo Sikoa wrote.

“This was my wrestlemaina moment i will never forget.”

While some would argue that Solo Sikoa's “WrestleMania Moment” hasn't happened yet, as there's still a chance he turns on either Roman Reigns or The Usos again in the future to become the new Universal Champion, but after being relegated to an outside-of-the-ring heater for the majority of his main roster run, getting to main event a Premium Live Event with three of his family members is totally worthy of such a heartfelt post.