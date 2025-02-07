Luckily, fans of the “Prizefighter” Kevin Owens can celebrate, as he will likely stay in WWE for the foreseeable future with his latest five-year contract extension.

He subtly delivered the news in his latest post on X, formerly Twitter. Owens advertised his daughter's Girl Scout cookies, tagging Bon Jovi in the post and linking to the Girl Scout's website as well.

“If you guys help support my daughter's Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months[,] and 22 days more,” Owens said.

This post seemingly confirms that Owens will stay in WWE for the foreseeable future. The timeline he gave indicates that Kevin Owens signed a five-year contract extension with WWE a little over a week ago.

That is great news for WWE fans. Owens is currently doing some of the best work of his career, and it will continue for five more years.

Kevin Owens' current WWE heel turn

Over the last couple of months, Owens has turned heel and become one of WWE's most violent Superstars. The turn began when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes offered him a championship match at Bash in Berlin.

Owens was originally skeptical — he previously helped Rhodes try to win the championship by thwarting the threat of Bloodline members interfering in his match at WrestleMania 39. However, he reluctantly agreed to it, only to lose.

He lost in controversial fashion, though. Owens saw a wounded Rhodes favoring his leg. If Owens attacked it, he likely would have won. Instead, he decided against it, opening the door for the “American Nightmare” to win.

They would face again at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. WWE gave Rhodes a special Winged Eagle Championship belt to bring to the ring for the match.

Despite losing, Owens took the Winged Eagle Championship, declaring himself the “True WWE Champion.” Their rubber match happened at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, in a ladder match.

Owens lost once again, prompting him to get angry with his best friend, Sami Zayn. He hit a Package Piledriver on Zayn, leaving him motionless in the ring.

This seemingly indicates that they will be feuding heading into WrestleMania 41. They previously had a storied feud in NXT, and they also faced at WrestleMania 37.

How many championships has Owens won?

Throughout his career, Owens has won two world championships in WWE. He first won the NXT Championship in 2015 from Zayn and held it for 143 days before losing it to Finn Bálor. After his rematch against Bálor, Owens was promoted to the main roster.

He quickly won the Intercontinental Championship upon his main roster call-up. He has held that championship twice in his career. Owens has also won the United States Championship three times.

Additionally, he teamed with Zayn to take down the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. They would hold them 154 days before losing them to Judgment Day.

Owens is also a one-time Universal Champion. He held it for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in 22 seconds following interference from Chris Jericho.