WWE Hall of Fame valet and wrestler Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known to pro wrestling fans as Sunny, has pleaded no contest to a felony charge of DUI causing death which could lead to up to 25 years in prison.

TMZ was the first to report that Sytch entered into the plea deal. The charges stem from a March 2022 incident in Florida where she allegedly crashed into the back of a car driven by a 75-year-old man, killing the driver while having a blood alcohol level over the legal limit of 0.8.

This wasn’t the first time Sytch has been in jail or been arrested for drinking and driving. She’s been arrested at least six times for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was jailed in 2022 for allegedly threatening to kill a man with scissors.

TMZ also reports that “According to court documents, in addition to the plea to felony DUI causing death, she also pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with license suspended causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person, and two misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property.”

These chargers carry a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Tammy Sytch is best known as WWE Hall of Fame superstar Sunny. Sytch worked in pro wrestling mostly as a manager, valet, and commentator, from 1992 to 2011, making appearances for promotions like Smoky Mountain Wrestling, ECW, WCW, and WWE.

Sytch was part of the WWE tag team the Bodydonnas, which included her then-real-life boyfriend, Chris Candido. Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.