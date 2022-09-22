‘The ball’s in his court’: Triple H ready to welcome Dwight Howard to WWE with open arms

NBA veteran Dwight Howard hasn’t yet called it a career. Although he’s currently a free agent, Howard clearly has his next opportunity just waiting for him. After attending a WWE tryout in July, president Triple H, a legend of the sport, has essentially left the door open for the big man to become a member of the company when he’s ready.

Via The Sporting News:

“The ball’s in his court,” Levesque said. “It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘You know, I really want to do this. I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ We hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there.

“[He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining. Jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining. Really driven to want to do this, it’s just a matter for him, he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says,’ Hey I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call Triple H, and we’ll see what can happen. And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Seems like a perfect fit given Howard’s big personality and outgoing nature. According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets recently showed interest in the eight-time All-Star as a possible frontcourt piece. With training camp quickly approaching, he is still looking for a job. Perhaps Dwight should take Triple H up on his offer right now?

We’ll see what happens.