Over the course of about half an hour, the Motor City Machine Guns went from WWE's newest tag team to SmackDown‘s number one tag team contenders, and ultimately the SmackDown Tag Team Champions via back-to-back wins over #DIY and the Guerillas of Destiny, representing The Bloodline.

A shockingly fast ascension? You bet, but that doesn't necessarily mean it was a bad one or that Paul “Triple H” Levesque's booking was a mistake. Why? Because now there's actually an independent tag team who can take on challengers without simply holding the belts as eye candy for a faction's larger story.

Discussing their win and meteoric rise through the WWE Universe, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley told Byron Saxton on the SmackDown LowDown that winning the belts was the easy part; they now have to defend them week-in and week-out to prove they are still the best tag team in the world.

The Motor City Machine Guns are ready to be fighting champions

Still sweaty from the match, Saban addressed fans head-on, letting them know that while he is honored to be a member of the WWE Universe, winning titles is why the duo joined the promotion in the first place.

“I think it's still sinking in. You know, I'm almost kind of speechless. I don't know what to say. It's kind of unheard of to be on the fast track to success like this in the WWE, but this is exactly what we came here to do,” Saban told the viewers. “We came here to prove we are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and there's only one place you can do that, and that's right here in the WWE.”

Shelley joined in, too, letting fans know that winning the belts was the easy part, as they now have the unenviable task of keeping the belts long-term.

“Quite frankly, it doesn't matter what we did last week, it doesn't matter what we did an hour ago, what matters right now is that we're champions, and we have to hold on to these,” Shelley declared. “So the hard work is just beginning, but you ain't seen nothing yet. We're the greatest of all time for a reason, and we're going to prove it to the WWE Universe.”

What does the future hold for the Motor City Machine Guns? Will they go on an expansive run with the belts, defending them on television regularly in a revolution of what tag team wrestling can be in professional wrestling? Or will the belt bounce around from MCMG to #DIY and back to The Bloodline, either Guerillas of Destiny or The Usos? Regardless, it's safe to say the ride is going to be as fun as the destination.