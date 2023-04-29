A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After officially being drafted to Smackdown in the WWE Draft, and providing fans of the Blue Brand with the first whiff of their unique brand of smoke in a win over lWo and Ricochet/Braun Strowman, the Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, were feeling good.

Though it’s been a minute since they were regularly on SmackDown, the duo are ready for that action, as they detailed to Megan Morant in a WWE digital exclusive.

“I mean, that’s a question they have to ask for theyself, because we’re always ready for the smoke, you know what I’m saying?” Dawkins told Morant. “When we come back to SmackDown, it’s gonna be a little smoke-ification being handed around to every tag team around here, you know what I’m saying? Oh, and by the way, where are my manners, Lakers in six, but yeah, the Street Profits are back, we’re back on SmackDown, we back in blue, you already know what it do, because The Street Profits are up and we want that smoke, alright? Okay? Alright.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morant then offered Ford a chance to talk, but he had his own ideas in mind, singing “we want that smoke” for about 30 seconds as Dawkins declared his partner would be taking the WWE Universe to church on Friday nights for the foreseeable future. Though only time will tell what the future holds for the Street Profits on SmackDown and if they will find more success than their last run on RAW, any effort with Dawkins and Ford involved will at least be interesting, as the duo are as charismatic as they are unusual.