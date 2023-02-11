Though he lost his qualifier match for a spot in the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber to Montez Ford, Elias still has high hopes for the “Show of Shows.” Speaking with WWE – Die Woche, Elias discussed some of his dream matches for WrestleMania 39 before calling out the current Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER.

“Listen, I could throw it out there a million different ways,” Elias said via Fightful. “It would all depend on the story we get to tell,” said Elias. “Guys like the Undertaker, John Cena there’s two of the guys. I mean, you mentioned I’ve had my WrestleMania interactions with them. I’d love for it to play out in some sort of big-time matchup on the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

“The here and now I’m trying to think of who is even in the running. GUNTHER, with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, whoever comes out on top there. Any sort of championship match.”

Unfortunately for Elias, GUNTHER appears to be a pretty in-demand performer heading into his first WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Champion. With a noted desire to wrestle Brock Lesnar at the “Show of Shows” and a potential to land such an outing once “The Beast Incarnate” settles his score with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, Elias would not only need to make the jump from RAW to SmackDown but go on a serious win-streak to earn his spot on the Hollywood-based show. While stranger things have happened, this one doesn’t appear to be in the cards.