After being accused of stealing the slogan of former WWE star Mandy Rose, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has fired back.

During an interview with Ring the Belle, Stratton did not back down from Rose. She called it “sad” that she called her out on her podcast.

“Honestly, I think it's a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that,” Stratton said. “But I wish her the best.”

On Rose's Power Alphas podcast, Rose called out Stratton for saying, “Put some respect on my name,” at the end of one of her promos.

“To be honest, I wasn't even watching it — I got so many tweets about it, and I was like, What's going on? And this b***h even used the same kind of tone,” Rose said. “I was like, Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.

“Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect [each other], we can look up [to each other], but we can't take our words from each other. It was kinda funny because she used it at the end of her promo [and] people actually put the two videos side-by-side, and it was kinda weird… it was almost the same,” Rose continued.

Stratton seemed somewhat playful when talking to Ring the Belle. Perhaps her response will lead to an eventual feud between them should Rose return to WWE.

Tiffany Stratton and Mandy Rose in WWE

There was not a lot of overlap between Stratton and Rose's time in WWE. However, it seems like they were friends at one point. Rose was in WWE from 2015-22. She remained on NXT for most of that time.

Rose was released from WWE in December 2022 due to her content on FanTime. She has not returned to the ring since her WWE release.

Stratton joined WWE in 2021, debuting on the NXT brand. There was over a year of time when they were both on NXT. Rose re-debuted on NXT in July 2021, forming the Toxic Attraction faction.

Stratton was eventually called up to the main roster in February 2024, signing with Friday Night SmackDown. She was quickly pushed to the moon as she was a standout in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

Following King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024, Stratton formed an alliance with Nia Jax, who would win the Women's Championship. Stratton subsequently won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in July 2024, earning her a championship match at the time of her choosing.

She would hold onto the briefcase for several months. Stratton also participated in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. She teamed with Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae. They faced Naomi, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley in a losing effort.

In January 2025, Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. It happened during the January 3 episode of SmackDown. She cashed in on Jax following an attack by Belair, winning the Women's Championship for the first time. She had her first title defense two weeks later against Bayley.