From leaving then coming back to the WWE, Vince McMahon has had a tumultuous run recently the company's former figurehead. But beyond the squared circle and anything related to WWE, McMahon was dealing with a pertinent medical issue.

McMahon recently underwent major back surgery to fix an issue in his spine, per TMZ. While the surgery lasted over four hours, it was deemed a success and McMahon is now on the road to recovery.

Origially, McMahon stepped down from his post back in June 2022 after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. At that time, it seemed as if McMahon was actually leaving the WWE and that a new era was beginning for the company.

However, McMahon made his prompt return by January of 2023, re-inserting himself as Executive Chairman. He then oversaw a merger with the UFC which saw him once again in a high position of power in the newly formed company.

Overall, despite the allegations against ultimate punishment McMahon faced, he still found a way back to the company. While Triple-H might be running WWE programming, McMahon is still very much involved in day-to-day operations.

It's still Vince's WWE.

Even a back injury couldn't take Vince McMahon from crafting WWE into his image. Now recovering, McMahon could look to take some time away to fully heal. At 77-years-old, it's hard to imagine McMahon actually wrestling inside a WWE ring again. But even an investigation couldn't pry McMahon away from his company.

A back injury shouldn't end up standing in his way either.