Nick Khan almost booked what now?

As crazy as it may sound, Nick Khan might just be the most interesting man in the WWE Universe.

That's right, sandwiched between an appearance on Wheel of Fortune to help finance the end of his law school career and negotiating a $5 billion deal with Netflix to bring the promotion's flagship show, RAW, to the streaming giant, did you know that the former CAA agent almost brought one of the hottest names in the world of sports, Tim Tebow, to WWE?

It's true; in a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to help promote all of WWE's wheelings and dealings, Khan shared a previously unknown story about his time working alongside the Heisman-winning quarterback and how he almost brokered a deal to bring him to WWE, instead a stint at the SEC Network.

“Paul Levesque [Triple H] is the one who introduced me to WWE. He is the one who first introduced me. When I was an agent, my prior profession, and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me an unsolicited call. This is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots. Paul called me and said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself, my name is Paul Levesque.' ‘Triple H, I know who you are, I remember you as Terra Ryzing.' ‘Oh, you know WWE?' ‘Yeah, I know WWE. I grew up a fan. I was an usher at WrestleMania 9. What's going on?' ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow against the Big Show at WrestleMania [30].' I said, ‘What are you thinking?' He offered some financial terms, I call Tim at the time, ‘What do you think?' Tim and I had, then, a top-secret, private meeting. Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, and Triple H in Anaheim, California, about that,” Nick Khan told Pat McAfee via Fightful.

“Ultimately, it didn't happen, but Triple H and I remained in touch, and over time, he was the one who said to me, ‘I think Vince may want to meet with you. I think you told me you were going to be in Dallas this weekend.' Dallas is where RAW was. ‘That's good you're going to be there, if I told Vince you were flying in he'd say don't do it, but I know you're going to be there, so plan on meeting with Vince.' I went the night before. I went, sat in a hotel room, Paul called me, said Vince was ready to meet, went to Vince's office, met with him, pitched what I had to say, and we shook hands on a deal, and here we are.”

Goodness, could you imagine a match where Tebow worked against Paul “Big Show” Wight? What could have been, what could have been? What if it worked? What if Tebow was a natural and he became what Logan Paul is now a decade earlier? While fans wouldn't have been afforded a chance to see Tebow try out for the Eagles, and his minor league baseball career likely wouldn't have had to happen, WWE would likely still be employing a 6-foot-3, 255-pound “Heisman Hero” who is somehow younger than Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns. All things considered a what-if for the ages indeed… or a new opportunity, as, again, Tebow is younger than Rhodes, McIntyre, and Reigns; in 2024, who knows what could happen?

Nick Khan explains the surprising value of WWE working with Netflix.

Elsewhere on Nick Khan's promotional tour, the WWE President explained to Bloomberg TV why working with Netflix is such a unique chance for the promotion, as it opens up opportunities that weren't previously available on traditional network television.

“It would be a mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix. Assume that what you said is exactly what we're all thinking, we being Netflix and WWE, you saw what Drive To Survive did for Formula One, we think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that,” Nick Khan explained via Fightful.

“Keep in mind, at WWE, we have a whole treasure trove of intellectual property that is largely untouched. If you look at what Disney has done, certainly that was through acquisitions with Marvel and Lucas Film; if you look at what Warner Brothers Discovery did when they acquired DC a long time ago, you now have this treasure trove at Netflix that is available to produce. So things like the Undertaker, characters that have been created over time, we're looking forward to getting all of that with Netflix as well.”

Whoa, could the Netflix acquisition of RAW lead to many a fan's greatest fear, with a new Undertaker being cast like Tom Holland in Spiderman in order to keep the character alive long after the original gimmick holder, Mark Calaway, retired from action? If so, could we see this new character make his way onto television, or worse, into theme parks like the various Spidermen at Disneyland in Anaheim? Buckle up, folks; this has the potential to get very weird.