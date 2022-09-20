13 no-brainer acts for WWE’s Survivor Series WarGames

In an announcement that few saw coming but everyone unconsciously needed, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has made a change to Survivor Series, the WWE “Premium Live Event” that features bouts between Superstars on RAW and SmackDown. After years of steadily losing its luster following the increased frequency by which stars cross promotions to compete in contests, the fourth “Premium Live Event” in WWE’s Big 4 is undergoing a massive facelift with a new suffix added to the end of the game: WarGames.

*sigh* where is William Regal when you need him?

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Levesque said. “This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

Considering Levesque had massive success in NXT with WarGames matches of his own, including a notable one featuring the Undisputed Era versus Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, Pat McAfee, and Pete Dunne, and another bout on the “season finale” of NXT 1.0 that saw team Black and Gold, Dunne, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, and Tommaso Ciampa, wrestle Team 2.0, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

But who should wrestle in the matches, which will feature eight men and eight women? Fortunately, it isn’t hard to fantasy book some pretty good options for either contest.

13 ideal acts for WWE’s Survivor Series WarGames

13. Bianca Belair

If WWE is going to throw a pair of WarGames matches, there isn’t a better performance to headline the face side of the women’s bracket than Bianca Belair. She’s the EST of WWE, the most popular babyface on the roster, and after dropping a big-time trios bout to Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle, she’s probably out for revenge.

12. Asuka

Like Belair, Asuka lost her match to Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle and has the added bummer of dropping a match to current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the championship tournament. If Asuka has her partner and their impromptu leader, she has a chance to secure the win.

11. Alexa Bliss

Oh hey, speaking of Asuka’s partner, if Belair is in the match and the currently employed-by-WWE half of the Kabuki Warriors is too, Alexa Bliss has to be in the match too for the sake of symmetry alone.

10. Becky Lynch

Surprise! If the match is a four-on-four showcase and everything clears health-wise there isn’t a better closer for the contest than Becky Lynch, who was supposed to be Belair’s buddy had the EST not given her a long-term injury at SummerSlam. If she’s cleared to go, her inclusion in the match really would be a no-brainer.

9. Damage CTRL

Three for the price of one. With the Tag Team Titles around Kai and SKY’s waists and Bayley always looking to put herself in the spotlight, Damage CTRL are borderline locks to compete in this match, with the only real intrigue surrounding the match has to be their fourth partner for the eight-women match.

8. Charlotte Flair

If Lynch can return to the ring for Survivor Series, why not pair her up with one of her biggest rivals, “The Queen” herself, Charlotte Flair? Flair told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions that she will be back in the ring before long and may even embrace a heel role, so why not lean into that idea in one of the most exciting matches in wrestling history?

7. Roman Reigns

Like Belair, Roman Reigns has to be in WarGames because he is the top dog in the WWE. He has a built-in squad, true main event pedigree, and could secure a lighter workload in a notoriously long match by coming in as the final man. All things considered, if Reigns is willing to work, his addition is a no-brainer.

6. The Usos

If Reigns is in the match, so are The Usos; simple as that.

5. Solo Sikoa

As the fourth man on team Bloodline, the Usos and Reigns would likely go with… Solo Sikoa. No offense to Sami Zayn but 1. Sikoa is actually an Uso to Jey and Jimmy, and 2. Zayn may not even be The Honorary Uce by late November.

4. Sami Zayn

If Zayn is out of the Bloodline, he has to be on the opposite side of the WarGames match. Zayn would get to go toe-to-toe with Jey after months of passive-aggressive and aggressive-aggressive behavior, and he would probably be incredibly over as a wronged babyface too.

3. Kevin Owens

Similarly, if Zayn is in the WarGames match opposite Reigns, then Owens has to be in the match too. The duo are best friends and Owens, too, has a grudge against Reigns for not taking him seriously.

2. Matt Riddle

Assuming The Bloodline are wrestling in WarGames, the other side of the vs. symbol has to be the people who dislike Reigns the most. Considering The Bloodline may have ended Randy Orton’s career, Riddle certainly falls into that camp.

1. Drew McIntyre

And last but certainly not least, Drew McIntyre deserves a chance to wrestle Reigns once more and maybe get some revenge on Sikoa for ruining his main event match at Clash at the Castle. Wrestling in a double-ring steel cage match would keep Karrion Kross out of the picture, too, though one would assume Mr. Tick-Tock would certainly try his best to impact the match.