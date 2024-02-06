No luck for WWE.

With 2024 now officially a month old, the professional wrestling free agent landscape is slowly coming into focus, with some talents officially free to sign wherever they'd like as of January 1st, while others are slowing trickling into the open market from the likes of New Japan, Stardom, WWE, and even AEW over the next few months.

From Andrade making his return to WWE, to Deonna Purrazzo earning her #IsAllElite graphic, to performers like Mustafa Ali and Nic Nemeth showing up all over the indies, professional wrestling is an exciting place where seemingly anything could happen, especially as more and more names prepare to come off the proverbial board.

Unfortunately, one name who most likely won't be on WWE's wish list anymore, at least according to PWInsider is Kamille, the powerhouse former NWA World Women's Champion who held the belt for a record 812 days from June of 2021 through August of 2023. Discussing her future, the publication let it be known that while NXT looked like a real possibility for the “1x Champion,” she now appears set to go to AEW for the next chapter of her professional wrestling career.

“PWInsider reports Kamille is no longer expected to be WWE-bound,” Covalent TV shared on social media. “One source in WWE stated in the past that she had been offered an NXT deal. However, per reports, discussions are not moving forward. Instead, she has been in ‘deep discussions' with AEW, where it has been seen as a stronger destination for her. By going to AEW, it would also let her pursue her big goal of acting.”

Now, for fans in the know, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Kamille has actually been backstage at multiple AEW shows over the past few weeks and has a working relationship with multiple performers already in the company like Thunder Rosa and Ricky Starks, who overlapped with her in the NWA. Factor in her stear down with Leyla Hirsch, who shot an angle with her on Dynamite: Homecoming in 2021 ahead of their NWA World Women's Championship match at the Tony Khan-backed all-female Pay-Per-View NWA EmPowerrr, and Kamille has a pretty decent rapport with AEW already, with a chance for that to grow stronger should they agree to terms. With Jade Cargill now in WWE, who knows, maybe Kamille could slide right in and fill her shoes?

Kamille urges fans to check her out amid interest from AEW and WWE.

So, as her name bounced around the IWC amid the reporting that she is no longer likely to land in WWE, Kamille decided to capitalize on the extra attention and promote herself to the wrestling world, informing social media followers new and would-be alike that plenty of her matches can now be found on YouTube via NWA's page.

“A thread so please take the time to read everything. Anyone that watched the NWA PPVs during the last year of my reign knows who they tuned in to see every time. I was consistently the best match of the night. Period. I feel confident in saying it because it’s simply the truth,” Kamille shared on social media.



“I know what star power is, I know what a good story is, and I know how to do 75% of the work for the fans before the match even begins. I appreciate NEW fans, but seeing as all those PPVs were behind a paywall, and FiteTV as taken them all down completely, no one has a way to access them, so those that are just now ‘discovering' Kamille don’t know what I am currently bringing to the table. The good news is, if you like what you can find on YouTube now, you’ll love to see how much I’ve grown Thanks for the continued support.”

Alright, so what kind of performer is a promotion, be that AEW or NXT, going to get when they sign Kamille? Well, for one they're getting a performer with some serious championship pedigree, a hard-hitting style, and seven years of experience, which is pretty good, considering she's only 30 years old. If she can build on the foundation she set in NWA, with just two losses over her 40 singles matches in the promotion, it will go a long way in proving why she's one of the more interesting names on the open market and the sort of performer who could be an intigral part of a women's division moving forward, either as a foundational piece or a cherry on top of an established product. Huh, maybe that's why her nickname is “The Brickhouse,” that or her physical presentation as a powerhouse akin to Bianca Belair or Jade Cargill.