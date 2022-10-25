Don’t mess with R-Truth’s Mac and Cheese, WWE Universe

There are a variety of different reasons why matches go down in the WWE Universe. There can be deep-seated blood feuds that grow more and more hostile with each passing week, revenge angles where long-time friends turn against each other after years of friendship, and even just gentlemen’s contests between performers who want nothing more than to see who is the better wrestler for a belt or just the love of the game. Matches can be by the books, hardcore, comedic, occasionally cinematic, have stipulations and even occasionally have no rules at all, and yet, in the end, the entertainment value waxes and wanes based on the talents of the in-ring performers tasked with putting on a show.

And yet, on Monday, October 24th, the WWE Universe was met with a brand new catalyst for a match that, to my knowledge at least, is a completely unique one: Mac and Cheese.

That’s right, after The Miz and Johnny Gargano verbally duked it out about telling some secret regarding Dexter Lumis, who but R-Truth made his way down to the ring to the roaring cheers of the South Carolina crowd, and after some goings back and forth with Maurice’s husband about the quality of the local cuisine, decided to duke it out in the ring.

Unconventional? You bet, but hey, R-Truth is an unconventional guy, as his Uncle Sam costume and imaginary friend, Lil Jimmy, clearly prove. The duo worked a relatively standard WWE match in the ring, as a pair of uber lifers should, and in the end, Truth got the win, if only due to some help from Gargano, who dressed up as Lumis to throw Miz off of his game.

What was it like to get such a big win in front of his hometown crowd? Well, Cathy Kelley of the RAW commentary team caught up with Truth to find out.

.@RonKillings says that it was a pleasure getting to beat @mikethemiz and to do it in his hometown of Charlotte, NC made the victory even sweeter. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0nkxmfmZTF — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2022

South Carolina holds a special place in the WWE Universe for R-Truth.

When asked about how he felt following a surprise appearance on RAW in an impromptu match against The Miz, who infamously wouldn’t tell the truth, Truth dished on coming to the aid of Johnny Gargano.

“I like Johnny, I like Johnny G, you know what I’m saying?” Truth asked rhetorically. “He knows a lot of secrets on a lot of people; Johnny’s somebody everybody should know. Everybody needs a lil Johnny. I’ve got a Lil Jimmy, but I need me a Johnny G.”

When Kelley pointed out that Gargano did technically help R-Truth secure the win with his Dexter Lumis cosplay, the Realest Superstar on the WWE roster shut that assertion down.

“But I won the match solo, nobody else helped me,” Truth replied. “Lil Jimmy helped out outside, but I won that match. You know what I’m saying? Thanks to Johnny G, but I won that physically, myself, in my hometown, shoutout North Carolina – I did it.”

When asked about how it felt to perform in front of his hometown, the ever-talkative R-Truth found himself struggling to put a sentence together.

“That’s a feeling you just can’t… I couldn’t find the words to tell you how that feels. You know, to be loved by the WWE Universe, but in your hometown? To give you that much love? That’s like sweet, like Sunday morning.”

Was this a one-night-only affair, or is Truth going to be working more regularly on RAW? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say folks won’t talk about his favorite hometown delicacy any time soon.