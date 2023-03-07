For months, the story of Sami Zayn and the Bloodline has been the hottest saga in all of WWE, if not professional wrestling. It took quite a while before Zayn earned the trust of his (now-former) Bloodline brethren, as it took him nearly seven months before Jey Uso grew to appreciate Zayn’s contributions following his sacrifice at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, in January, Zayn decided that he has had enough of Roman Reigns, hammering a steel chair towards the Tribal Chief’s back essentially fracturing the renowned faction.

Since then, Jey Uso has taken part in a will he-won’t he dance in terms of declaring where his allegiance lies among either Zayn or the Bloodline. But on the latest episode of Monday night Raw, Jey appears to have made a decision. Entering the ring from the stands after Zayn defeated Jey’s brother Jimmy in a one-on-one match, Jey seemed to side with his family outside his blood, as he hugged Zayn, much to the cheers of the crowd.

However, Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn shortly thereafter, unleashing a superkick while screaming out that he would never choose anyone before his blood family. Following this surprising development, Jey reiterated where his allegance lies in an Instagram post.

“Family First.🩸 #WeTheOnes,” Uso wrote.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FATU (@uceyjucey)

With the way WWE is setting things up, it seems like Jey Uso’s turn is setting up a potential clash between the Usos and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania. There is only less than a month before the Showcase of the Immortals, and that bout seems like the most logical destination for this storyline.

However, WWE could throw another swerve along the way; perhaps Jey just needed to show up and make it seem like the Bloodline is back and stronger than ever so Roman Reigns wouldn’t take out his anger on his brother Jimmy. Jey and Jimmy are basically inseparable; as we’ve seen during the 2020 Hell In A Cell match between Uso and Reigns, Jey would do anything to help his brother out.

No matter what happens, one thing’s for sure: Jey Uso still has bad blood to resolve with Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.