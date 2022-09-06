WWE reacts to fallout from AEW All Out media scrum

WWE is holding their latest episode of Monday Night RAW as we speak. However, they are very aware of the explosive situation regarding CM Punk and AEW.

Following Sunday night’s All Out pay-per-view, the new AEW World Champion went off on recent reports surrounding him. Among those Punk went after were former friend Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks.

After Punk’s portion of the presser, camera footage caught a security guard running out of the media room. It emerged following the scrum that a physical altercation broke out between Punk, AEW producer Ace Steel, the Bucks, and Omega.

According to Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE staff and talent reached out to them in order to get the cliff notes version of events from Sunday night.

Two WWE talents that reached out to Fightful expressed their belief the incident was not a work. “If this Punk press scrum thing is a work.. bravo,” one talent said.

A longtime WWE main eventer told Fightful that the AEW World Champion was “selfish and arrogant.” Multiple sources echoed this sentiment, including those who worked with Punk on WWE Backstage on FOX.

Some expressed confusion over why AEW owner Tony Khan allowed Punk to run down the company EVPs. Khan did not stop Punk during his tirade and was even seen nodding along multiple times.

“You can’t expect a lot of people here to have a lot of positive things to say about Punk, and I think he’s aware of that and has probably come to peace with it,” one talent who worked with Punk in the past told Fightful. “I feel like he’s trying to run things there, and it looks like he’s doing it.”

Finally, a top WWE name told Fightful that the involved parties needed to put their differences aside and make money. If they couldn’t, this name said AEW had no business discussing who draws what.

“They have a good show but this is still the biggest piece of business they’ve done and they have to capitalize,” the source told Fightful.