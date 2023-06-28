After taking part in his first-ever match on RAW, losing a close one to Finn Balor after coming to the aid of Seth Rollins not once but twice in one week's time, Carmelo Hayes returned to NXT to prepare for his next match as a fighting champion, going head-to-head with Baron Corbin with the NXT Championship on the line.

But just because Hayes left RAW behind to return to NXT and the PC in Orlando doesn't mean he didn't leave some loose ends on the main roster that followed him home.

While preparing for his match with Corbin alongside Trick Williams by his side, who but Rhea Ripley, with the WWE Woman's World Championship belt in hand, emerged to send a message to “Him” about sticking his nose into The Judgement Day's business.

“I’m here to send a message,” Ripley said to Hayes. “Finn Balor was here handling Judgement Day business, but then the Trick and Melo Gang decided to help Seth Rollins. Dumb decision. No, next time, you boys want to jump into our business, you become our business.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, I get bringing Rollins down to Orlando gave NXT a serious bump in viewership numbers, as 192,000 more fans tuned in to see the show last week than the week before, but are HBK and Triple H forming a multi-verse of sorts where Carmelo Hayes, Seth Rollins, and The Judgement Day form a multi-verse of sorts across both of WWE's shows broadcast on the USA Network? If so, that bump in viewership may be a permanent one, as this story clearly has fans intrigued.