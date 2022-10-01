Sami Zayn gives some helpful advice to his biggest WWE hater

“Hey, I see right through you. You’ve got everybody and their momma out here fooled including my family but I see right through you, Sami Zayn. This your warning shot. If you even think about putting the family in jeopardy, I will get you.” – These words, spoken by Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown, highlighted the continued distrust Jimmy’s brother has towards Zayn, whom he has never truly accepted as an Honorary Uce, let alone a member of The Bloodline.

Fortunately, empowered by his brand new shirt and his fast friendship with Solo Sikoa, Zayn clapped back at his bully in a major way, telling Uso, “You know, maybe you should take it up with Roman. Now, if you don’t mind, I’d like to get into our locker room, alright?”

Oh snap, Zayn just put Jey in his place, and one-half of the tag team champs clearly had no idea what to do about it. Is this the start of a new era in The Bloodline’s short, but storied run? Will Zayn become more and more prominent as Jey becomes less and less relevant? Or will Reigns return and shake things back up in a major way? Only time will tell, but on Twitter, Zayn decided to share a picture of Jey and included some helpful advice.

Killing them with kindness? That certainly is a strategy, even if it may not warm the notoriously cold heart of Jey. Still, after being fully put in his place and “bested” by Reigns during the great Anoaʻi Civil War of 2020, it’s clear Jey isn’t going to simply lay down and embrace his place as a yes man to his cousin. If Jey remains uncomfortable around Zayn and still doesn’t trust him after everything the two have been through, why not try to be kind to Jimmy’s brother and hope to melt away his cold, cold heart?

Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding ❤️🩸☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/WYs7Ev6ZMK — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 1, 2022

Even Jim Cornette loves Sami Zayn’s current WWE run.

While Jey might not want Zayn to be a member of The Bloodline, Jim Cornette, the incredibly popular yet similarly polarizing manager-turned-booker-turned-podcaster extraordinaire, considers his addition to the faction a classic case of perfect booking, as you can read below via an expert transcription by TJR Wrestling.

I want to make mention of this because this was a talking segment that flew by, that was so good that you wanted to hear, that you were involved in and you wanted to see what happened at the end. And when you did see it you’re like “ah they got me.” I know you can’t have that in every segment because you don’t have enough Paul Heymans and Roman Reigns and Sami Zayns. But the first segment – out comes Roman Reigns with The Bloodline; Solo and both The Usos and Heyman and Sami and everybody involved in this was perfect and what they did. All Roman Reigns has to do is stand there and he can talk but when he’s a man of few words because he got Heyman to do the other stuff, it just makes him look like a bigger star. Heyman is tremendous, the inflection, the verbal capacity, the expressions, oh, my God. And Sami Zayn was perfect in this, they did a long tease about how now that they had Solo it looked like they were going to kick Sami out of the group. Even to the point of Reigns saying “Take that Bloodline shirt off. I don’t want to see you wearing that again.” And Sami’s facial expressions and the “homina homina” in his voice and his attitude. Then finally the reveal is that Roman Reigns has him a new t-shirt, Honorary Uce, and oh, then the relief on Sami’s face and now Jey is the one that doesn’t like him, right? Jey is like Godd***it because he knew that Sami was about to get kicked out. They have built this thing perfect with this dynamic in the group. And everybody’s doing a great job with it and it was entertaining to watch.

How will the storyline between Zayn, The Usos, Sikoa, and Reigns end? Will Jey go solo, either by choice or otherwise, in the hopes of proving his worth away from Zayn? Or better yet, could Jey, fully fed up, offer to wrestle Zayn for a spot in The Bloodline in a sort of “loser leaves the faction” match? Could Zayn be the one who leaves The Bloodline, either as an act of charity towards Jey or because he has motivations of his own? Either way, it’s clear the best storyline in the WWE Universe is just going to get better before it reaches a resolution.