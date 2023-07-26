While Seth Rollins has been a professional wrestling fan for as long as he can remember, getting into the sport at the tender age of 18 and grinding his way to the very tippy top of the industry, for the kid from Davenport, Iowa, there's another athlete he looked up to as a child that sticks with him to this day: Michael Jordan.

So, considering Rollins is the certified drip king of WWE, why hasn't he married his two loves and worn a pair of MJ's kicks to the ring like so many other performers, including his own wife Becky Lynch, have before? Well, because according to the “Visionary” in an interview with Joe Lo Puma on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, he just doesn't think the shoes provide the stability he needs to wrestle a full match at the sport's highest level.

“When it comes to working shoes, they've got to be fairly specific. I have to have stuff that I'm comfortable in because I gotta be moving around, I gotta be kicking dues in the face, and all that good stuff, and I gotta feel confident with what I'm in, and so the style is great for the Jordans, but I don't know about substance when it comes to kicking a**.

Asked which pair of Jordans are his favorite, Seth Rollins settled on the Jordan 11s, which he fell in love with as a kid due to their black patent leather sleekness.

“It was just a black patent that's the one, the sleekness of it, yeah that one stuck out to me that was the first one I really remember,” Rollins noted. “I'm a little too young for these boys (Jordan 1s), okay, I mean, the 1s are classic right, everyone knows that, but the one that always stuck with me was the one with the black patent leather, the shine of it looks so clean and nice and yeah, that's the one that caught my eye right out of the gate.”

Would it be cool to see Rollins wrestle in a pair of Jordans? Most definitely, but hey, considering how much effort Rollins puts into his fashion in every other aspect of the game, keeping it simple in the kicks department isn't the worst idea imaginable.

Seth Rollins explains what it was like to Superkick in MSCHF Big Red Boots.

While there have been some pretty incredible sneaker moments in professional wrestling as of late, with Matt Jackson most recently wielding a Nike Tiffany Dunk with about two dozen thumbtacks glued to the bottom of it at Blood and Guts 2023, Seth Rollins has a serious contender for sneaker spot of the year himself in the form of his Superkick spot on Miz TV wearing a pair of MSCHF Big Red Boots.

Discussing the spot on Sneaker Shopping, Rollins noted while the Astro Boy-inspired kicks aren't traditional wrestling attire, he wanted to do something special for the fans in Brooklyn.

“This was special. I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them [in person], but I knew they were getting hot. I’m sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens it up and pops out these Super Mario-looking things,” Rollins said via WrestleZone.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening. I couldn’t believe he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, MSCHF, they are fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn.”

Asked how hard it was to work in the boots, as they seem even less functional than a pair of Jordan 1s, Rollins actually surprised more than a few folks by noting that they worked out surprisingly well to the point where he might actually be able to work an entire match in the kicks if the opportunity presented itself.

“I was actually shocked at how functional they were. I intended to do no physicality because of how obnoxious and big and clunky [they look]. Or so I thought. I put them on and they are just a boot lining inside of that [main boot]. Your foot is not flopping around in that big space, and because it’s got that extra support on the sides, you almost get more stability. So I was surprised [how comfortable they were],” Rollins added.

“Don’t judge a shoe by it’s sole, or something… but the point is, they were very functional. I probably could — and I am going to say this with a grain of salt — I might be able to wrestle an entire match in that shoe. Don’t hold me to it, but it’s possible. Great shoe.”

Will Rollins take the ring at SummerSlam against Finn Balor with a pair of Big Red Boots, or better yet, the new MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boots strapped to his feet? I mean, probably not, but when it comes to the “Visionary,” you can never really know.