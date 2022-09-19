WWE’s Seth Rollins has had it with the Chicago Bears

When Seth “Freakin'” Rollins isn’t heel-ing it up as a member of the RAW roster, the WWE superstar is likely watching the Chicago Bears, who are his favorite team in the NFL. Rollins has shouted out the team in the past on multiple occasions and has even been photographed in Bears gear, which is slightly unusual for a native of Buffalo, Iowa but has at least remained consistent.

And yet, after watching just two games of the Matt Eberflus-coached team, Rollins has seen enough; the Bears stink, as do the refs who coach their games.

Now, for WWE fans who didn’t catch the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, the latter is a reference to a controversial one-two punch of Justin Fields being called down on a fourth-and-goal run at the goal line and for a no-call on Packers offensive lineman Royce Newman on the very next play, where the swing lineman got an early step before pushing the pocket forward for a four-yard gain. While these plays alone weren’t the reason why the Bears lost the game, as the team was already down 24-10 with just 8:13 left to play in the fourth, it did add insult to injury during a Bears game that was ugly, to say the least.

Are the Bears doomed? In terms of being Super Bowl contenders? Yes, probably so, but hey, the Bears are 1-1 in a division without a 2-0 team and could improve as the season goes on. After being meh since Jay Cutler was under center, Chicago at least has the infrastructure in place to get better down the line; a sort of NXT for the NFC North, if you will.