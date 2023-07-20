During his expansive run as one of the top heels on RAW, Seth Rollins made a ton of enemies; he got in bad with the Mysterios before Dominik turned heel, hurt Cody Rhodes so bad he was out of action for half a year and has even gotten into it with the “Maverick” himself, Logan Paul,as he looked to gatekeep the social media star out of the squared-circle once and for all.

And yet, now that Rollins has pulled an Anakin Skywalker and returned to the light side of the proverbial Force after years of being bad to the bone, the “Visionary” has turned his attention to making right with some of the performers he's gotten into it with in the past, making amends with performers like Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle who he has feuded with in the past.

Stopping by the ImPaulsive podcast to discuss professional wrestling with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Rollins noted that he has officially squashed the beef with Riddle following his loss to the “Original Bro” at Extreme Rules, as both men apologized for their behavior, and they have since moved on.

“We had a bit of a real-life beef, if you will; I had a bit of an issue with him, so you kind of got to see that play out on live television a little bit, so we worked it to our favor because now we have a moment that's viral and something you remember that affected you, so win-win-win I would say,” Rollins said via Bleacher Report.

“Fine. Fine, yeah, totally good. Look, I'm a professional, so like, if we can work together, we can work together, things that happen outside of here, that is what it is. But, like, he apologized, and we mended fences, and I'm all about, like, I don't write anybody off; I'm not one of those guys that's like ‘no second chances, you do wrong by me. I hate you forever,' like I'm not that stubborn, it's not that serious.”

Is it nice to know that Riddle and Rollins are all good now that both are back on the babyface side of the roster? You bet, but then again, it doesn't sound like Riddle and Rollins are exactly best friends now either, as the pride of Scranton, Pennsylvania, noted on The Bump that he would happily take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off of the “Visionary” if afforded an opportunity. Watch your back, Rollins; bros, like tigers, never forget.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seth Rollins has a wild take on the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Despite spending their time acting on television each week, Seth Rollins and the rest of the WWE roster are not members of the Screen Actors Guild outside of former performers like Dave Bautista, John Cena, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who do enough acting work each year to qualify for membership. When asked about how he feels about the union's strike in an ambush-style interview with TMZ, Rollins noted that he is supportive of the strike, mainly because it has the potential to get more eyes on the WWE.

“I mean, silver lining for us, I suppose, you know, it's a difficult time for the actors and the writers,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “I believe they're doing the right thing, asking for what they deserve. I stand by them. But it is a fortunate part of not being part of a union that we are able to still perform, and for our audiences and people who may not be familiar, now they get an opportunity to tune in and see what we are all About. Yeah. I mean, we've never been hotter businesses. The biggest it's ever been, the talent across the board is the best it's ever been. The business is hot right now. We're in a boom. When we look back on it, it will be a special time. Totally.”

Alright, so excluding the weirdness of saying that it's fortunate that professional wrestlers aren't part of a union, as even the biggest stars in WWE are independent contractors and a union could do wonders for their quality of life, Rollins' statement isn't even necessarily true, as a writers/actors strike won't even affect the general television viewing audience for months, as most movies you see in theaters now have been done for months and networks don't typically air scripted new shows in the summer. Still, could more fans start watching WWE if the strike goes on indefinitely? You bet, which makes Rollins' statement more of a “we'll see” than an outright misstatement.