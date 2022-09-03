Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.

They had a huge spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, when Riddle RKO’d Rollins off the top of a ladder, and things only broke down from there. Rollins made a point of attacking Riddle outside of the ring and occasionally outside of the arena, and their interactions ratcheted up to a previously unseen level on the go-home edition of RAW, where the former brought up Becky Lynch in a retort about being “The Man,” and his foe countered by pointing out that his wife filed for divorce and took away his kids.

If ever there was going to be a match where the typically easy-go-lucky Riddle shed his stoney facade in favor of pure violence, this would be the match, and fortunately for the fans both watching in Cardiff and from the confines of their own homes, that’s exactly what was delivered at Clash at the Castle.

While the match started traditionally enough, by the end Riddle was swinging chairs at Rollins as he ran back into the run and set up his opponent for a surprise victory that sent Randy Orton’s best friend home with yet another L.

STOMP from the second rope and @WWERollins is your winner at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/ZhJNDMoU3W — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022

Is Riddle still borderline bulletproof? You bet; this loss won’t slow down his push one bit, but it will hopefully bring his feud with Rollins to an end, as one performer might not come out of the next match alive.