Solo Sikoa loves his Avengers-style WWE team-up with Sami Zayn

WWE has a thing for odd-couple tag teams. From Kane and Daniel Bryan, to Steven Austin and Dude Love, and, most relevant to this story, Owen Hart and Yokozuna, Vince McMahon might not have been the biggest fan of tag teams unless they were thrown together for you-know-whats and giggles.

While these teams had varying degrees of success, making a pair of Superstars who maybe aren’t the most natural of friends work together is a scenario ripe for drama, and thus, easily exploited for writers like Mr. McMahon, who had to produce a ton of television during his heyday.

In 2022, the closest thing to Hart and Yokozuna actually features another native of Canada and a member of the Anoa’i wrestling family, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, who have formed a unique pairing since coming together as members of the Bloodline in September. While it’s unlikely that the duo will go for either the RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Championships any time soon, as both sets of belts are currently held by Sikoa’s brothers Jimmy and Jey, and the pairing have only wrestled one televised two-on-two tag team match, watching the duo interact has been a true highlight of WWE television for a month and counting.

But is it all for show? Do the duo genuinely like each other, or are they simply in a marriage of convenience? Fortunately, the duo stopped by WWE’s The Bump to discuss just that.

The reason why Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are super powerful to WWE.

Speaking with Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp on The Bump, Sikoa dished on what it’s like to work with Zayn and how close their relationship is, as transcribed by Fightful.

“Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami,” Sikoa said. “If Roman don’t like Sami, I don’t like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do.”

“I feel like Sami’s like the mind of the group, and I’m the powerhouse. He can play mind games with people and try to work his way around, but here I come. ‘Sami, whatever it is you need me to take out, I’ll take ‘em out.’ It’s like two superheroes, man. He’s the Spider-Man, I’m the Hulk, and can’t nobody stop us when we’re together. That’s what I feel like.”

When asked about his relationship with Sikoa, Zayn gave props to his unlikely Bruce Banter, appreciating his willingness to work and their ability to mess together.

“I think Solo has a lot of, I don’t want to call it potential because he’s already operating at such a high level, but in addition to that, being new here because this place is crazy, it really is,” Zayn added. “To be thrown into the mix at the highest level, which is with The Bloodline, and to be able to swim with the sharks right away, you almost can’t even talk about potential at this point. It’s about how quickly he’s been able to pick it up at this level, and eyes and ears open. I think he took a look at ‘The Honorary Uce’, and he saw that there were some things he could pick up, and I appreciated how receptive he was. I think both of our egos are down in the name of helping, not only each other but the cause with The Bloodline. There’s this weird Arab/Samoan connection, and I don’t really know what it is, but we just get each other.”