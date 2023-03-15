My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

LA Knight currently does not have a match set for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. After feuding with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy for a few months, he hasn’t found himself in a consistent feud. He recently competed in a 5-Way Match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania but came up short. This past Monday on Raw, he faced off against the No. 1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes. He once again came up short, but he continues to be featured in high-profile matches.

LA Knight is a great wrestler and an even better talker on the microphone. He consistently gives you incredible promos and backs them up with solid matches. He has a golden character and can become a big star in WWE. Despite loss after loss, the fans have not given up on LA Knight. He hasn’t won a match since Smackdown in January, but that could change soon.

LA Knight competed in a battle royal and faced off against Braun Strowman during WWE’s Road to WrestleMania Supershow at Madison Square Garden. Knight lost both matches, but the reaction he received from the fans was hard to ignore. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how this reception from the fans could change WWE’s direction for LA Knight.

“As far as LA Knight goes, at the Garden, LA Knight was in the battle royal and he got a big babyface reaction,” Meltzer said. “Again, Madison Square Garden and WWE, it’s a weird thing, because if it was any other arena in the country, it’d be like, ‘oh it doesn’t matter,’ but if it’s Madison Square Garden, they do listen. That’s something to remember, because it helped LA Knight a lot. He’s basically a guy who talks really good and then he’s humiliated, I mean, that’s the role they’ve had him in.”

WWE was quick to act on LA Knight’s reception because the next night on Raw, he faced off against Cody Rhodes in a solid showing.

“LA Knight got a lot more in that Cody Rhodes match than I expected him to do, and you know, it’s because, if the Garden fans like you … the Garden fans when they’re bizarro land, it counts. So, it counts for him.”

It seems WWE may have big plans in store for LA Knight. Being featured in a match with one of the company’s most prominent names is no joke. Even being featured in Bray Wyatt’s first feud since returning to WWE is a big deal. WWE trusts LA Knight. They just have to pull the trigger on him.

LA Knight has all the tools to be a superstar and world champion in WWE. I’ve written articles in the past talking about future World Champions and who should be competing for the World Championships after they split the belts. One name I forgot to mention in both articles was LA Knight. He can deliver a promo nearly better than anybody and captivate an audience by just using his words and getting the crowd involved. LA Knight might not be the best technical wrestler in the world, but he doesn’t have to be. His character is phenomenal, and despite losing matches, he makes it work.

People forget that LA Knight was a star in Impact Wrestling under the name Eli Drake. He is a former Impact World Champion, Tag Team Champion, and King of the Mountain Champion. He has a proven track record of being one of the biggest stars of a wrestling company. He doesn’t have to be the face of WWE by any means, but he can definitely be somebody in the main event scene and competing for World Championships.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for LA Knight. With WrestleMania only a few weeks away, it’s unlikely he’ll get a high-profile match that weekend. Who knows, maybe Bray Wyatt’s absence will lead to LA Knight taking his place in a match against Bobby Lashley. That may be wishful thinking, but if this MSG crowd reaction tells us anything, it’s that WWE will give him a solid push post-Mania. I would love to see him go on a run with the Intercontinental Championship before chasing a World Championship. I’m excited to see what WWE will do with LA Knight in the future. They have a star on their hands.

