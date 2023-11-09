Now that Logan Paul has beaten Rey Mysterio to become WWE United States champion, here are the three superstars who should go for his title.

Logan Paul shocked the world when he defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion at Crown Jewel. Paul got his hands on championship gold in WWE after only competing in eight career matches. It's wild to think how far Paul has come in such a short time, but he is deserving of this championship run.

People may not like Paul, but the fact is that he will have a great reign as United States Champion. It'll be interesting to see how often he's featured on WWE television and what direction this title reign will go, but it will be entertaining. One thing's for sure, and that's there will be plenty of superstars who will be going after Paul and that championship. Here are three superstars who I believe will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Solo Sikoa

After a shocking victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel, it may be time for Solo Sikoa to go after some gold again. The former NXT North American Champion hit Cena with nearly a dozen Somoan Spikes to seemingly send “The Greatest of All Time” back to Hollywood. Sikoa will be in the good graces of Roman Reigns, and a championship program may be in his future.

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar had a role to play in Logan Paul taking the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. After failing to help Mysterio get the upper hand on Paul, his LWO partner didn't walk out of Crown Jewel with his United States title. Whether Rey Mysterio gets a rematch or not, it is possible that Paul will face Santos Escobar in the near future. Escobar may try and bring the title back to the LWO while furthering the growing tensions between himself and Mysterio.

Let's be honest. LA Knight should be the man to eventually dethrone Paul for the United States Championship. Coming off a loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, it isn't likely that Knight will be challenging for a world title anytime soon. There's no doubt Knight will be a world champion one day, but he needs to climb the ranks first.

I believe LA Knight will eventually become the United States Champion, which will set up a meteoric rise for the megastar. Having LA Knight, arguably the biggest babyface in WWE, defeat Paul, arguably the biggest heel in WWE, would be incredible. If I had it my way, this match would happen at WrestleMania, giving Paul a solid 4-5 month title reign.

I believe those three superstars can challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. I expect Paul to have a solid reign as champ and will have plenty of opponents lined up to challenge him. No matter who he goes up against, I hope the best for this title run.

