Teams announced for WWE’s ‘Second Chance’ Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match

With Toxic Attraction officially out of the tournament to decide the next Women’s Tag Team Champion due to an injury suffered in the ring by Gigi Dolin, WWE had to get creative to keep the show on track and the final match on schedule.

But what would they do? Toxic Attraction were already called up as replacements after the initial NXT team in the tournament, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, were deemed medically unavailable for the Canadian-based match on SmackDown. Would Shawn Michaels line up a new set of NXT-ers for the match, maybe current champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter?

Well, seemingly out of the fear that the ghost of Vince McMahon would sabotage another NXT team from “ruining the integrity of his shows,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to play things safe and run a “Second Chance” Fatal 4-way tag team match to decide on the opponents of Aliyah and Raquel Gonzalez in the semi-finals of the tournament; a “Second Chance” Fatal 4-way tag team match that exclusively features members of the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

Now, if the four teams included in the match look familiar, there’s a good reason for that – those are the four teams who have already been eliminated from the show, with Tamina and Dana Brooke losing to Dakota Kai and Iyo Ski, Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop losing to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, Shotzi and Xia Li losing to Aliyah and Gonzalez, and Sonya Deville and Natalya losing to Toxic Attraction. Will one of these four teams make the most of their second chance? Or will a Mr. McMahon-esque finish find its way onto the booking sheet that sees a team like Stark/Lyons or even Bliss and Asuka expand the match out into a fatal 5-way on their way to a booking at Clash at the Castle a la Theory’s inclusion in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Either way, fans will be looking forward to this one on WWE’s SmackDown.