The Bloodline has the back of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter in WWE

While The Bloodline is dominating the WWE Universe at the top of the Heavyweight picture, the Tag Team picture, and even in the midcard, where Solo Sikoa is just biding his time before he secures either the Intercontinental Championship or the United States Championship from either GUNTHER or Seth Rollins, the group’s reach doesn’t just stick to RAW and SmackDown. No, after a surprising debut, NXT now has a member of the greater Anoaʻi family, as Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has officially debuted for Shawn Michaels’ brand. When asked about this debut and whether or not Raine is a member of The Bloodline by TMZ, Jimmy Uso showed love to his family, as passed along by Fightful.

“Shout out to her, you know what I’m sayin’?” Uso responded rhetorically. “Any way the family can get it, man, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she does. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, whether it’s down there or up on the main roster, I’m with it. I’m all for it.”

“We all family, bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side. Our whole family, bro. Her dad, the cousins. I’m sure if she reached out, we got it. It’s for the family.”

Will Raine eventually join Roman Reigns and company on WWE’s main roster, or will The Bloodline storyline be in such a different place post-WrestleMania 39 – where The Rock is rumored to wrestle – that it would prove fruitless? Fortunately, fans will find out at some point down the lime.