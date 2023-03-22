A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After consistently being linked to big-time matches at “Premium Live Events” for years now, it would appear Bill Goldberg’s time in WWE has come to an end, at least for now, as the 56-year-old WCW Champion-turned-movie star’s contract has officially expired according to multiple sources including Fightful.

So where does this leave Goldberg? Though he’s spoken in the past about how WWE owes him a retirement match, one has to wonder how much gas the football player-turned-spear-throwing powerhouse has left in the tank, including if he could go on a short-to-medium-length run in WWE or otherwise.

Fortunately for fans who are all about the wrestling free agency drama, it would appear there is some interest in signing Goldberg to a new contract outside of The Fed, with none other than AEW owner Tony Khan mentioning that he is monitoring the eight-time champion’s status closely in an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune.

“I have a lot of respect for Bill,” Khan said via Fightful. “I think Bill Goldberg is a great professional athlete and has had a great career in pro wrestling and is a very nice person. He actually has a lot of ties around the Jacksonville community, his family is from Jacksonville and they’ve done so much great work in the community. There is a great hospital, the Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Bill is related to the Wolfson family. They have done so much great work in this community and that’s partially how I’ve gotten to know Bill. He’s a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It’s something to follow and he’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. We have so many great wrestlers in AEW and so many exciting things happening in AEW week to week, that it’s always an exciting time. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it’s a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting.”

Hmm… so Khan is having a conversation about Goldberg with a Las Vegas-based company, which just so happens to be the location of AEW’s next Pay-Per-View, Double or Nothing. Is this all a coincidence, or could this smoke maybe, just maybe, signify that AEW could bring in Goldberg for one final run despite the fact that he hasn’t wrestled more than three matches in a calendar year since all the way back in 2004. Well, considering Goldberg matches aren’t all that long and securing a win over the former streak holder to turn a performer like Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, or Brody King into a made man, the decision to bring him in for a match, a month, or a PPV-cycle could be worth the price of admission.

Speaking of dream matches in Tony Khan’s proverbial book, Vikingo recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his forthcoming match against Kenny Omega and let it be known he’s ready for the moment.

“I’m excited to be on television on Dynamite and show my skills to the world,” Vikingo said. “I’ve wanted this fight for so long. It is an honor to come to AEW and wrestle Kenny. I have a lot of special moves that I want the world to see. Some I’ve already mastered, and I want to show those off, and I want to show off some moves that people have never seen before. I am very nervous. I am coming to Kenny’s home in AEW. I am nervous to represent Mexico. But those nerves won’t get in front of me. It will only add to my excitement and fire. I am fighting for all the luchadores that came before me. I am going to bring that Aztec fighting spirit. This is going to be a fight like you’ve never seen before.”

While some fans have given folks a hard time for calling Omega vs. Vikingo a dream match, as they weren’t familiar with the long-standing feud between the two performers dating all the way back to 2021, the general professional wrestling world couldn’t be more excited to see the reigning Lucha Libre AAA Mega Champion go head-to-head against the reigning IWGP United States Champion, even if neither strap is on the line. Buckle up, folks, this is gonna be a good one.