A lone wolf at the Table?

When Baron Corbin took his talents to NXT after failing to be selected in the 2023 WWE Draft, it felt like a certified nothingburger. Sure, Corbin has a few big matches on his resume, the most notable being retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and his feud against Roman Reigns, but his highlights on the WWE main roster was probably being pinned by Cameron Grimes in 7 seconds, which was only really a win because it wasn't the fastest pin in the promotion's history.

And yet, as unlikely as it may have seemed, Corbin has weirdly found a place in NXT where he belongs, with the fans in the PC and beyond cheering him on despite being a heel in matches against Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin.

Discussing his recent string of success in an interview with Sam Roberts for Notsam Wrestling, Corbin let it be known that he appreciates all the love he's been receiving from the WWE Universe, as a groundswell of support could be what propels him to a main event spot against someone like the “Tribal Chief” himself, Roman Reigns.

“That's my motivation now. I want that. I want that spot. I think people want that from me. It's the weirdest time in my career when my social media is not all people just hammering me. Especially running at the PLE with Bron, I was getting cheered. Same thing with Gable [Steveson], massive cheers. The standing ovation in France is something I'll never forget in my entire life. I think people want to see that success for me as well. Same as Miz, like Miz has paid these dues forever. But then you look at his resume, and he's a two-time Grand Slam Champion. I'm going, nope, buddy, it's my turn [laughs]. You've got enough,” Baron Corbin said via Fightful.

“Your boy was getting cheered [laughs]. Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it's going against what's supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It'd be a fun switch. The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He's killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here's why I like it, it's fresh. It feels new. When they're behind me, it's like, dude, it's not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum A** Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it's like they're excited for me.”

Alright, does Corbin actually believe that he can be the person who unseats Reigns as the “Head of the Table?” Does he really believe that a few cheers in NXT against one performer fans truly hate -Steveson – and another fans love to hate – Breakker – is enough to warrant a win over Reigns, especially when a performer with that actual arch, LA Knight, was unable to do the deed in Saudi Arabia? Either way, keep an eye on what Corbin does next after taking a loss to Ilja Dragunov at Deadline, as who knows, maybe he'll challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship… even if it probably won't happen.

Bully Ray thinks CM Punk deserves the Roman Reigns treatment.

Speaking of Roman Reigns and his booking, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray actually believes that should be the blueprint Paul “Triple H” Levesque uses with CM Punk moving forward, as he wants to see the “Best in the World” taking part in feuds that are “all killer, no filler.”

“I think they should be very careful. I think they should treat Punk like a mini-version of Roman [Reigns] when it comes to his matches right now because that match against Seth will mean that much more if we only get a few Punk matches along the way. They might have to throw somebody in Punk's way before Rollins,” Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio via 411 Mania.

“Why is this on my TV right now? I didn't need to see CM Punk in that scene. I don't know why I need to see Punk back there… I want all killer and no filler. When I see Punk, it should mean something.”

Should CM Punk take the next month off – or spend it down in NXT – in order to really embrace his inner Reigns? I mean, probably not, but the idea of saving his matches for special occasions is a good idea, especially if he can stay on television and produce engaging segments like Reigns used to do before WrestleMania 39.