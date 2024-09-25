As fans around the professional wrestling world took a step back to feel nostalgic about NXT as the brand prepares for its final episode on the USA Network before officially moving to The CW in October, one of the brand's biggest personalities, WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal wrote a touching farewell to the brand he helped to spearhead for much of the last decade.

And yet, in declaring that his NXT run was “the best part of a 41-year career,” some fans took that as a shot at AEW, with one fan explicitly thanking the former IC Champion of “snaking out the competition(AEW).” This assertion, however, didn't sit too well with Regal, who boldly declared the fan in question to be misinformed at best and pushing a narrative at worst.

“FYI. Although it serves some people's agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to. Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 am until 6.15 pm (est) to train anyone who wanted to come, apart from going to the restroom and refilling my water container, I never attended a single production meeting (as I knew, if I were to stay there) I needed people to realize I was only there to help. Nor did I ask a single question about anybody that works there's contract status. I helped at the ring with what any of the talent needed,” Regal wrote on social media.



“I showered and got into a suit by 6.30 then watched the monitor with everyone else. I'm giving you the right to ask anyone who works backstage or talent the right to ask them if I did anything but help with no agenda. Feel free. I also didn't call Tony when his Mom was ill. He called me and as soon as he told me where he was I ended the phone call and we spoke 2 weeks later. FYI, my deal was up in December '28. That's when I left. These are all facts I can prove. Anyone trying to twist this has the right to check this out. I am friendly with 60% + of the talent and backstage crew. Feel free to do some real research.”

Whoa, a lot of new information there that goes directly against the narrative many wrote about Regal's exit at the time. Did Regal actually get out of his contract at the appropriate time, or did he leverage Tony Khan's ill mother to get back to Triple H like some fans suggested? Hopefully, more information comes to light soon.

William Regal sends a fond farewell to USA Network NXT

Before his social media activities overshadowed his farewell, Lord Regal actually had some nice things to say about the brand he helped build, even if he's hardly been back since.

I was part (except for H’s family) part of the very begininging of WWE ’s NXT . I’m still involved but not as much as I was. Thank you to H, Shawn, Matt and everyone else that fought the fight of making a one hour program on The WWE network to traveling the world and making new stars and memories for the fans. It continues today. Doesn’t matter what the colour scheme is or was, or has been, we changed the Wrestling world although few will want to admit it. It’s been the best part of a 41-year career being WWE NXT to the core.”

While many fans expected Regal to return to an on-screen authority figure role in NXT when he jumped back to WWE, so far, that hasn't been the case, with Ava taking over as the brand's GM. For everyone's sake, let's hope he does return in some form on some brand moving forward – WarGames? – as wrestling is just better when Regal is on screen.