With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away.

For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his “brother” Elias, with KO hitting his opponent with a brutal powerbomb on the side of the ring that required Zeke to be taken away in an ambulance.

Would he be okay? Would Ezekiel be back on the subsequent episode of RAW to stand up to Owens, or would the WWE Universe instead see arguably the most entertaining character of Vince McMahon’s final creative run written off forever? Well, as it turns out, the results were somewhere in the middle, with Zeke making an appearance on RAW via a pre-filmed vignette but his status being listed as out indefinitely due to his injuries.

Unfortunate? You bet, but one member of the Samson Family took it upon themselves to speak up for Zeke, as his father, Ernie Jr., took the mic and told fans what happened was unacceptable.

Oh my goodness, that is one of the most incredible things in professional wrestling history.

Is Ezekiel in old man makeup Ernie Jr. going to make an appearance in a RAW ring to fight for the honor of the Samson family? Could Zeke’s injury be the thing that brings back Elias? Or was this all just a nice little Easter Egg for the fans of a character WWE creative no longer has anything for? Only time will tell.