After their ugly split in 2023, former WWE and AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry, also known as Rusev and Lana in the former company, have decided to renew their vows and marriage.

TMZ Sports reports Miro and Perry are back together. They have already renewed their vows and are resuming their relationship. The news comes over a year after their split.

Additionally, TMZ Sports adds that they reportedly began talking again in June 2024. It occurred after he returned to the United States following a trip to Bulgaria, his home country.

They are back living together as well, and TMZ Sports notes that they are splitting time between Los Angeles, California, and Bulgaria.

The news comes shortly after Miro left AEW. It is unclear where he will go next, but perhaps a return to WWE is in the mix. Miro and Perry debuted together on the main roster in 2014.

Perry also was released from AEW in April 2024, so she is also looking for a new home. They could return to WWE together if they play their cards right.

WWE and AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry's split

Miro and Perry got married in July 2016. They were together as an on-screen couple of WWE for years before their marriage. Perry, going by the ring name Lana in WWE, was Rusev's “social ambassador” for several years.

Together, they ran roughshod over the main roster. Rusev became a three-time United States Champion during his time in WWE. Meanwhile, Lana began wrestling in 2016.

They got married in July 2016 and remained together for over seven years. However, they split in December 2023, with Miro filing for divorce before revoking it on July 31, 2024.

Rusev left WWE in February 2020, as he was part of the company's budget cuts when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Lana stayed with them until June 2021, when she was released.

He then went to AEW under the ring name Miro, debuting in September 2020. He quickly won the AEW TNT Championship and held it for 140 days. Miro eventually lost it to Sammy Guevara.

From there, Miro's AEW career began to go downhill. He would only make sporadic appearances, and he remained there with Perry until 2025. He left the company in February 2025.

Since leaving AEW, Miro wrestling in Super Slam 3, wrestling Alberto El Patron, also known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE. It is unclear what his next steps are.

Perry has dipped her toe into other ventures outside of wrestling. She has acted in movies like Pitch Perfect and its first sequel, and she was also part of the Total Divas and Total Bellas casts.