Craig Bohl is retiring after Wyoming football plays in the Arizona bowl, and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will be the new head coach.

The Wyoming football team had a solid regular season this year as they ended up 8-4 (5-3) and in fifth place in the Mountain West conference. One of those eight wins came against Big 12 school Texas Tech, and that was a huge win for the Cowboys that led to fans storming the field. There will be one more opportunity for Wyoming to pick up a big win as they will take on Toledo in the Arizona Bowl on December 30th. That will be a tough matchup against the MAC champions, and it will also be the last game for the Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl.

Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl is retiring after this season, according to a tweet from Bruce Feldman. He will still coach in the Arizona Bowl, and Jay Sawvel is being promoted to head coach.

Craig Bohl has had a very impressive coaching career, and it goes far beyond his days with Wyoming. He has been coaching since 1981 where he started his career with the Nebraska football team. He then went to North Dakota State for a couple years, but his major stint with the Bison came from 2003-2013. North Dakota State is an FCS powerhouse, and Bohl was a big part of their recent success. He won three championships with the Bison from 2011-2013, and then he moved on to Wyoming. Bohl has done a terrific job with the Cowboys, and he is ready to call it a career.

The next man leading the Wyoming football team is Jay Sawvel who is currently the defensive coordinator. He has obviously spent a lot of time around Bohl, the program and all of these players. He knows what it takes for this program to be successful, and it seems like a good choice by the Cowboys to promote him.

Bohl will take the field for Wyoming one last time in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on December 30th. The game will kickoff at 4:30 ET and it will be airing on the CW Network. The Rockets are 11-2 this year, but the Cowboys are slight two-point favorites in this one.