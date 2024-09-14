After an 0-2 start to the NCAA football regular season, Wyoming football is the favorite to beat BYU in their Week 3 matchup this Saturday, and junior tight end John Michael Gyllenborg returning from his injury has much to do with that. Coming off of a 17-13 loss to Idaho football, one week removed from a lopsided 48-7 blowout loss to Arizona State, Cowboys’ Gyllenborg will make his season debut in Saturday’s game against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Source: Wyoming star tight end John Michael Gyllenborg will return against BYU tonight after missing the first two games with an ankle injury,” Thamel said. “He’s a first-team all Mountain West preseason selection and a key part of Wyoming’s offense.”

The tight end ran for 360 yards on 23 catches and three touchdowns in his 2023 sophomore season. A lower-body injury prevented Gyllenborg from playing in Weeks 1 and 2, but he is expected to be a deep sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft class as he looks to build off his impressive 2023 NCAA football season.

John Michael Gyllenborg labeled a ‘deep sleeper’ in the 2025 NFL Draft class

John Michael Gyllenborg returns from his injury to embark on his junior year with eyes for the NFL’s 2025 Draft. His 360 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches caught the eyes of NFL scouts last season, and coming off of his lower-body injury, Gyllenborg’s bounce back in 2024 will be critical for his draft stock between now and the 2025 NFL Draft.

But Gyllenborg has been garnering attention since before his senior year in high school, where he participated in a combine-style workout and ran a laser-timed 40-yard dash at a blazing 4.69-second pace. He then leaped to a vertical leap of nearly 36 inches, per PokeNews’ Jeff Bugher.

This is fast and higher than the average tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine this past March. And with Gyllenborg slotted back into his starting tight end position, Wyoming football will look to earn their first win of the regular season.