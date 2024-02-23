Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team tragically died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, per gowyo.com. The fatal accident occurred on U.S. Highway 287 in northern Colorado, approximately 10 miles south of the border between Wyoming and Colorado.
Sophomore Charlie Clark and junior Luke Slabber of the men's team and freshman Carson Muir of the women's team were the swimmers killed in the crash. Two men competitors were also injured and are being treated at local hospitals. Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
The Laramie community is mourning these devastating losses. “We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW president Ed Seidel said. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”
The vehicle, a Toyota SUV, veered off the pavement and rolled multiple times. The student-athletes were purportedly not traveling to a team-related event, despite the fact that postseason competition is already underway.
The Wyoming women's swim team is currently competing in the 2024 Mountain West Championships in Houston, Texas, something that instantly becomes excruciating for all involved. The program and athletic department will do what it can to stay together during this unimaginable time.
“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” athletic director Tom Burman said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”