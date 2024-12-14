ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-BYU.

There are some huge games on Saturday night in college basketball. Then there are some games which will receive a lot less national attention but will still be eagerly anticipated on a local level. This is one such game, with BYU playing Wyoming not at home in Provo on the Brigham Young University campus, but in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center.

This is a very optimistic and happy time for BYU basketball. The program just landed elite recruit A.J. Dybantsa and beat out blueblood schools for the coveted prospect. BYU just took an enormous step toward national relevance. Keep in mind that BYU has never been to the Final Four. Dybantsa could become that centerpiece of a Final Four team in the future. Everyone is dreaming big at BYU right now, and it's hard to think that good vibe won't carry over to this basketball team right now.

BYU does have some work to do in terms of building an NCAA Tournament-worthy resume, however. The Cougars recently lost to both Ole Miss and Providence. The Ole Miss game slipped through their fingers; the Providence game was a decisive loss in which they were never particularly competitive. It's time for this team to regroup under first-year coach Kevin Young. This is a game BYU simply has to win, not only to establish a pattern and habit of winning, but also because Wyoming isn't especially strong.

The Cowboys are 5-4, and they limp into this game having lost three games in a row. New coach Sundance Wicks, who took over in the offseason from Jeff Linder, has watched his team play five consecutive games decided by three points or fewer. The Cowboys won the first two of those five but have lost the past three to Loyola Marymount, Utah State, and South Dakota. Those are crushing losses from an NCAA Tournament perspective. It's hard to see Wyoming making any sort of run at March Madness. The Cowboys need to focus on development, improvement and growth this season, as they engage in a slow rebuild which will likely take more than two seasons under a new head coach. Patience is the order of the day in Laramie, where Wyoming is simply not equipped to win big right now. It will require some time to restore this program to the expected standard.

Here are the Wyoming-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-BYU Odds

Wyoming: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

BYU: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 146.5 (-112)

Under: 146.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wyoming vs BYU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, and Wyoming — despite losing three straight — has played a ton of close games and has been able to be competitive against good teams. The best example from the recent series of Wyoming losses was the Utah State game. Wyoming was a double-digit underdog but nevertheless managed to lose by only three points in a tough road building. That's the template for a Wyoming cover in this game.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU started in a sluggish manner against Fresno State earlier this week but was then able to loosen up, play well, and extend its lead en route to a 28-point win over the Bulldogs, easily covering the pregame spread. BYU can be mediocre in a five-minute segment, but the Cougars often hit a 10-minute sequence in which they become a flamethrower and dominate. As long as they get one of those 10-minute flamethrower stretches in this game, they should cover.

Final Wyoming-BYU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to BYU, but Wyoming is playing a lot of close games, so we will stay away from this one.

