The Wyoming Cowboys finally got back into the win column after losing three straight as they look to build on that momentum as they head out on the road to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack in this Tuesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Wyoming-Nevada prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Wyoming (13-12) is now sitting in 8th place in the Mountain West standings after getting a win on the road against the bottom feeders in the Mountain West division, the San Jose State Spartans. They are now just 1-3 in their last four games and will look to get back on a winning streak when they continue their road trip against the Nevada Wolf Pack in this Tuesday night matchup.

Nevada (20-6) had a three-game winning streak snapped when they lost a nail-biter to New Mexico 82-83 last Tuesday but they were able to get back on track in their most recent matchup against UNLV. Their win against UNLV was another closely contested matchup that they won on the back of forward Nick Davidson's 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-66 victory. Now, the Wolf Pack will play host to the Wyoming Cowboys as they look to continue their momentum in this Tuesday matchup.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Nevada Odds

Wyoming: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Nevada: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada

Time: 11:00 PM EST/8:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wyoming Cowboys head to Reno on Tuesday night, seeking a statement win against a tough Nevada Wolf Pack squad. While Nevada enters as the favorite on its home court, don't count out the Cowboys pulling off the upset.

Wyoming has consistently been one of the Mountain West's grittiest defensive teams. They force turnovers, contest shots relentlessly, and pride themselves on making life difficult for opposing scorers. Nevada's offense, while talented, can be turnover-prone, and Wyoming will feast on any lack of focus. Wyoming's senior guard Sam Griffin is a force of nature. He's a physical scorer, a relentless rebounder, and a leader who has proven time and again he can will his team to victory. If Griffin can put up another one of his trademark big-game performances, Nevada will have its hands full.

The Lawlor Events Center is a raucous environment, but Wyoming isn't easily rattled. They've played in hostile territory before, and with their veteran leadership, they won't be caught off guard by the crowd. Road success in the Mountain West is about confidence, and the Cowboys have it. The role players often step up big in tight games. Whether it's Akuel Kot knocking down some timely threes or Mason Walters grabbing some key rebounds, Wyoming's supporting cast has shown flashes of brilliance that could push them over the top against Nevada.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

The surging Nevada Wolf Pack host a rugged Wyoming Cowboys squad on Tuesday night at the Lawlor Events Center, looking to defend their home turf and continue their late-season climb.

The Lawlor Events Center is one of the Mountain West's most intimidating venues. Nevada feeds off the energy of its loyal fanbase, with the crowd often becoming the sixth man on the court. Wyoming, who can struggle on the road, must weather the early storm if they want a chance to compete late in the game. Nevada boasts an explosive offensive punch led by the sharp-shooter Jarod Lucas and powerful forward Nick Davidson. Lucas can drop points in a hurry, while Davidson is a rebounding machine. If they get rolling, Wyoming's stout defense will face a tall task.

Unlike Wyoming, Nevada has experienced intense, game-deciding pressure this season. That poise in close games could be the deciding factor. Nevada's veterans have been under fire before, and won't crumble under the pressure of a tight fourth quarter. Nevada isn't just about dynamic scoring. They've proven they can stifle opposing offenses, particularly at home. Their length and size can bother Wyoming's Griffin, potentially frustrating the Cowboys' star and forcing turnovers.

Final Wyoming-Nevada Prediction & Pick

While Wyoming will be a difficult opponent, Nevada's combination of offensive firepower, home-court advantage, and late-game experience positions them for a win. Expect the Wolf Pack's Jarod Lucas and Nick Davidson to lead the team with some effective scoring putting the Wyoming Cowboys on their heels from start to finish as they emerge victorious in a tough, gritty affair and cover the spread for the ninth time in their last 10 games and their ninth time at home this season.

Final Wyoming-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada Wolf Pack -14.5 (-110), Over 144.5 (-115)