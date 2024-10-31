ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wyoming-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-New Mexico.

The Wyoming Cowboys missed a big opportunity to grab a Mountain West Conference win last week. They were playing a bad Utah State team at home. Utah State was missing multiple key players on offense. The Aggies were even more limited than usual, with fewer roster options to turn to. Yet, the Aggies were able to drive downfield late in the game and kick a winning field goal at the very end to sink the Cowboys in a white-knuckle thriller. This was a fish that got away for the Cowboys. They will try to bounce back in this upcoming game in Albuquerque in Week 10.

The New Mexico Lobos are in a must-win situation entering this game. Following an ugly 17-6 loss to Colorado State, the Lobos are just 3-5 through eight games. If UNM loses this game to fall to 3-6, it would need to win each of its next three game to go 6-6 and clinch a bowl bid. If New Mexico does want to gain a bowl berth this year, the Lobos will need to win this home game against a bottom-rung conference opponent. It is highly unlikely that UNM — having already faced Utah State — could lose at home to Wyoming and then beat better teams in the Mountain West in the final weeks of November. If New Mexico wants that bowl berth and the postseason practices which come with it (which are so important to the development of a program for next season), it will need to handle its business against Wyoming this Saturday. First-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall has to know how important this game truly is for his team and his program. Improving UNM in both short- and long-term contexts depends in large part on winning this game, right here, in Week 10.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is not a particularly good team, and the Lobos are giving more than a whole touchdown against the spread. Wyoming doesn't have to win this game; it just needs to keep it close. Given that Wyoming just played Utah State down to the wire, shortly after New Mexico and Utah State played a very close game in which the Lobos trailed late by nine points before rallying to win, it seems logical to think that New Mexico won't gain much if any separation from Wyoming on the scoreboard. This game will remain close the whole way.

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

If New Mexico — which scored 50 points against Utah State — can play a solid offensive game, it will have far too much firepower for Wyoming. Keep in mind that UNM doubled Wyoming's point total against Utah State this season. New Mexico scored 50 against the Aggies, Wyoming only 25. That gap, right there, offers an indication of how much better New Mexico is than Wyoming. New Mexico is in position to blow the doors off this game.

Final Wyoming-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to the Lobos but will officially recommend that you pass on this game, simply because betting on a 3-5 team to win money for you seems dubious.

Final Wyoming-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -7.5