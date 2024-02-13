It is a Big East conference battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

Xavier enters the game sitting at 13-11 on the year while sitting 7-6 in conference play. That places them tied for fifth in the Big East. They have won three of their last four games though. First, it was a win over St. John's by 11, followed by a 25-point win over DePaul. Xavier also beat Villanova at home by three. Last time out, they faced Creighton. After the first half being tight for the first 15 minutes, Crieghton went on a 10-2 run to end the half. Creighton would not give up the lead that they built, winning 78-71 over Xavier.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall comes in at 15-9 on the year and tied for third in the Big East with an 8-5 conference record. Still, four of their conference losses have come in the last five games. The only two wins have come over DePaul and Georgetown, who sit in the basement of the conference. The first two losses were close, falling to Creighton and Providence by just seven combined points. The other two losses were blowouts. They lost by 15 or more to both Marquette and Villanova.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Seton Hall Odds

Xavier: +.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -105

Seton Hall: -.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS SportsNetwork

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier sits 42nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Xavier is 94th in the nation in points per game, but they are 240th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Quincy Olivari leads Xavier. Olivari comes in averaging 18.9 points per game this year while shooting 43.9 percent from the field this year. Further, he shoots 44.8 percent from three this year. Also scoring well is Desmond Claude. Clause comes in with 16.3 points per game this year. Dayvion McKnight comes in with 12.0 points per game this year and is leading the team in assists this year. He comes in with five assists per game this year.

Xavier is 22nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 204th in defensive rebound percentage this year but are 79th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. This is led by Abou Ousmane. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year and has been solid in offensive rebounding this year, with nearly half of his rebounds coming on the offensive end. Also helping out is Quincy Olivary, who comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Gytis Nemeiksa comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game this year.

Xavier ranks 168th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 50th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Dayvion McKnight has 1.4 steals per game this year while being one of four players this year with one steal or more per game. Quincy Olivari comes in with 1.3 steals per game as well, while Abou Ousmane comes in with 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall enters the game ranked 69th in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They are 81st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Seton Hall is 170th in points per game this year. They have been led on offense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 15.9 points per game on the year while shooting 44.3 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 21.6 percent of his threes on the year, but drives to the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball when needed on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.9 assists per game this year.

This leads to solid shooting chances for Al-Amir Dwaes and Dre Davis. Dawes comes into the game with 14.0 points per game this year. Further, Dre Davis has 13.9 points per game this year. Davis is also shooting well, hitting 48.7 percent on his shots from the field this year.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 45th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are tenth in the nation in offensive rebounding rate as well. Jaden Bediako leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, 96 of his 178 rebounds have come on the offensive side of the court. The main defensive rebounder is Kadry Richmond. He has 116 of his 150 rebounds there as he averages 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, Dre Davis and Dylan Addae-Wusu both come in with 5.8 rebounds per game

On defense, Seton Hall is 97th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 86th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Beiako has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.8 blocks per game, while also having .4 steals per game. Further, Kadary Richmond has 2.0 steals per game this year, while Dylan Addae-Wusu comes in with 1.8 steals per game on the season.

Final Xavier-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Xavier has covered the spread in three of their last six games. Further, they have covered four of their last five games away from home. Seton Hall has covered in just one of their last six games as well. Last time Seton Hall and Xavier faced off Xavier was favored by four points, and they would win by 20. Xavier is slightly better on offense this year, while Seton Hall is slightly better on defense this year. The big difference is Xavier is the better rebounding team overall. They match up well with Seton Hall, keeping the game close and driving up the score.

Final Xavier-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Over 143.5 (-110)