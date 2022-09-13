Xavi’s strong statement on Barcelona’s 2-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

Barcelona manager Xavi thought the Catalan giants played way better than what the score suggests in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Spanish side lost their first game of the season in all competitions after falling 2-0 to the German champions on Tuesday. Barcelona were the better team for the most part of the night, but two quick goals from Bayern Munich before the hour mark doomed their chances at the win.

Following the loss, however, Xavi didn’t hold back in expressing his belief that they should have won.

“We deserved much more today. We played, in my opinion, better than Bayern, especially in the first half. We deserved to win,” Xavi shared, via ESPN FC.

Sure enough, Xavi’s take is warranted. In fact, they could have easily dominated the game with their first-half performance. Barcelona actually had four good chances to score in the opening period, with a Pedri shot saved by Manuel Neuer and a couple of Robert Lewandowski attacks falling short–a volley that sailed high and above the post, as well as a header that hit Neuer.

Rapinha also came close for Barcelona, but his shot from outside the box went wide to the frustration of fans.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they just weren’t able to get the break they needed to turn the tables. Bayern Munich’s second-half goals came in succession from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane, and those goals were enough to power them to victory.

Barcelona were unbeaten in six straight games, winning their last five, so the latest defeat was definitely frustrating for the team. Hopefully, though, they can bounce back big time when they return to La Liga action in the coming weekend.