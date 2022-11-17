Published November 17, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Xbox is now making its Cloud Gaming service available on older Samsung Smart TVs. This is after their earlier move to make it available for the more modern models.

Last June, Xbox announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members could stream games onto their 2022 Samsung Smart TVs via cloud gaming. This means that even without a game console, people could play Xbox games on their TVs. This included over 100 high-quality games, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Simulator, and more. Those without a Game Pass Ultimate Membership can still play Fortnite for free.

After its initial success, Xbox posted another announcement, stating that they were also bringing the service to older TV models, specifically the ones from 2021. However, not all 2021 models can avail of the service. Samsung said on its website that they are “in the process of updating 2021 televisions to give them access to game streaming services without the need of a console”. There are no details yet as to which models will receive the update.

However, if you already have a supported TV, getting started on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is very easy. All players have to do is download the Xbox App and log in to their Xbox account. Afterward, players just need to connect a Bluetooth-enabled controller, and they are free to start playing their game of choice. As it is a cloud gaming service, players don’t need to install anything other than the Xbox App. If you’re new to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can sign up right now for $1. Afterward, though, you will need to pay $14.99 a month. This is actually worth the price, as you have access to a catalog of games worth way more than what you’re paying.

Other than bringing the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to older TV Models, they are also working on implementing a controller rumble feature. This leads to more immersive gaming, as your controller shakes in sync with events on your screen. Although not confirmed, this is most likely an optional feature. You can still play games on the cloud gaming service with controller rumble turned off.

