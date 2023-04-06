There are some exciting new games coming to Xbox Game Pass this April 2023 but there will also be some great titles leaving the rotation. Here’s everything you need to know for this month’s Xbox Game Pass of 2023.

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service where Xbox and PC players are entitled to hundreds of free games for a monthly fee. You can enjoy these free games on your Xbox, PC, or mobile while they are in the current rotation of the Game Pass subscription. New titles will be added in the process of every month however, that just means clearing out old games from the rotation to make way for these new titles.

There are a lot of big titles that were added in March but there are also equally strong titles this month of April. Here’s everything that’s available for now in the current Game Pass but also the list of rotating titles out of the pass in April 2023.

Game Pass Additions in April 2023

Below are the April 2023 new Game Pass additions. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next big title arriving soon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Infinite Guitars – March 30 (Console, PC)

Loop Hero – April 4 (Console, PC)

Iron Brigade – April 6 (Cloud, Console)

Everspace 2 – April 6 (PC)

Ghostwire: Tokyo – April 12 (Console, PC, Cloud)

NHL 23 – April 13 (Console)

Minecraft Legends – April 18 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Coffee Talk Episode 2 – April 20 (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – April 27 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Homestead Arcana – April TBD (PC, Console)

Game Pass Rotations in April 2023

A Memoir Blue – March 31 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chinatown Detective Agency – March 31 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

ClusterTruck – March 31 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Double Dragon Neon – March 31 (Cloud and Console)

Kraken Academy!! – March 31 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 22 – March 31 (Cloud and Console)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – March 31 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There is currently only one announced game coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023 but there will be more incoming since the month has only started. If there’s a title incoming that’s worth noting, they will announce it on their Twitter account and the specific date it will be released.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.