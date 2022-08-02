Xbox Game Pass August 2022: Ghost Recon Wildlands and More!

The following games hit the Xbox Game Pass this August 2022: Ghost Recon Wildlands, Cooking Simulator, Two Point Campus, Turbo Golf Racing, and more.

Xbox Game Pass August 2022

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Available Now

Create a team with up to 3 friends in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. (xbox.com)

Take Down the Cartel: In a near future, Bolivia has fallen into the hands of Santa Blanca, a merciless drug cartel who spread injustice and violence. Their objective: to create the biggest Narco-State in history.

Become a Ghost: Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle. Lead your team and take down the cartel, either solo or with up to three friends.

Explore Bolivia: Journey through Ubisoft’s largest action-adventure open world. Discover the stunning diverse landscapes of the Wildlands both on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.

Shenzhen I/O – August 4

An open-ended programming puzzle game that challenges players to build circuits using a variety of components. Inspired by real-world electronics engineering, the game takes players on a journey to a near-future Shenzhen, the electronics manufacturing capital of the world.

Build circuits using a variety of components from different manufacturers, like microcontrollers, memory, logic gates, and LCD screens.

Write code in a compact and powerful assembly language where every instruction can be conditionally executed

Read the included manual, which includes over 30 pages of original datasheets, reference guides, and technical diagrams.

Get to know the colorful cast of characters at your new employer, 深圳龙腾科技有限公司 (Shenzhen Longteng Electronics Co., Ltd.), located in the electronics capital of the world.

Get creative! Design and test your own games and devices in the sandbox.

Engineering is hard! Take a break and play a brand-new twist on solitaire.

Turbo Golf Racing – August 4

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast, arcade-style sports game. Drive Turbo powered cars to chip, putt and smash your giant ball in a thrilling dash to beat your friends to the finish flag. (xbox.com)

Race Your Rivals to the Finish: Welcome to the future of motorsports. Feel the excitement of fast-paced arcade-style racing as you tee off with your friends in a new exhilarating way. Jump, flip, glide boost and dash with supercharged cars and be the first to get your ball in the hole.

8 Players Online: Race with up to eight competitors in a Grand-Prix style competition. Hit the boost pads to charge past your rivals, take secret tunnels to outwit them or fire missiles to stop them in their tracks.

Power Cores: Get the edge over your rivals by unlocking and equipping Power Cores. Hit your ball further, fly faster or use unique abilities such as ground stomp, gravitate ball and roll. With a wide variety of Power Cores, find your meta to outwit your friends.

Turbo Charge Your Customization: Choose the car and ball that makes you stand out from the crowd. Enjoy endless paint options, change your wheels, spoiler, shield car body and boosters.

Take to the Skies: The sky is the limit when your cars have wings. Launch your Turbo powered car into the air and fly past the competition. Fly through tunnels, glide over fans and chase your ball through the terrain and over obstacles.

Two Point Campus – August 9

Take your simulation management experience to a class above with Two Point Campus, the sequel to the multi-million selling Two Point Hospital. Build your university, your way! It’s time to spin academia on its head!

Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Two Point Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams.

For the first time, build on the outside as you develop a blank canvas of greenery into your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land.

But it’s not just work hard. Oh, no. It’s play hard, too. For your university students aren’t all bookish 24/7. You’ll need to keep an eye on their happiness and make sure they’re getting enough entertainment, pastoral care and general joie de vivre to develop into incredible individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud. Keep it classy! (xbox.com)

Cooking Simulator – August 11

Play one of the best cooking games! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands. Unlock and master over 60 recipes or use dozens of lifelike ingredients to cook everything you like. A simulator spiced up with a dash of real-life physics!

However, if you’re not interested in playing by the rules, you’re going to love the Sandbox mode. Access all the recipes and ingredients and prepare whatever you like without any pressure. You don’t even have to cook anything! Game physics gives you unlimited opportunities. Throw knives like darts, set up cutting boards like dominoes, set the whole kitchen on fire, blow up the oven and save the day using a fire extinguisher! (xbox.com)

Expeditions: Rome – August 11

Take on the role of a young Legatus whose father was murdered by an unknown political opponent, forcing you to escape Rome and take refuge in the military campaign to subdue a Greek rebellion. Step by step, you increase your military prowess, strengthen yourself in the forge of combat, and become the Legatus everyone learns to both respect, and to fear.

In Expeditions: Rome, you exert the will of Rome through your actions across the world stage, from the bright blue coasts of Greece to the deep forests of Gaul. Decide how people will view you, and Rome. Will you strike with an iron fist, or speak with a silver tongue? Will you embrace the political heritage of the Republic, or carve your own path as you navigate the complex politics of the Roman Senate? Every choice matters as you decide the fate of your legion, your close companions, and of Rome itself.

Offworld Trading Company – August 11

Mars has been colonized. Now, Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The competition to dominate the market is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV lead Designer, Soren Johnson.

Venture to Mars to Earn Your Fortune: With space travel becoming a reality and the easy-to-reach resources on Earth dwindling, hopeful people seeking their fortune are rushing to the next great frontier: Mars. Rekindle humanity’s adventurous spirit by leaving Earth behind and make a new name for yourself as a titan of industry on the red planet.

Discover the Origin of the Major Martian Businesses: Determine the fate of the Martian colonization effort in the dynamic single-player campaign mode. Multiple types of CEOs, each with unique traits and abilities, deliver many hours of discovery into their motivations and how they intend to dominate the future of Mars.

Experience New Adventure in Multiplayer: Turn your friends into frenemies! With a robust and exciting multiplayer mode that can support up to eight players, no two games of Offworld Trading Company are the same! The market fluctuates depending on which of the four starting corporations you and your opponents choose and what resources you accumulate. Strategy is key, and tenuous alliances between rivals are easily broken when the opportunity arises.

If community competition is your thing, you can fight for a spot on the leaderboards in the 1000 Map Challenge. Jupiter’s Forge has its own campaign and features several new maps based on Jupiter’s moon, Io. The expansion contained 2 additional factions, patents, resources, and much more.

Xbox Game Pass for August 2022 games were taken from the official Xbox news announcement. For more Gaming news, click here.