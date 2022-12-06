By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

Xbox Game Pass announces the first set of additions for December 2022, including games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and many more.

Xbox Game Pass December 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Available now on Cloud, PC, and Consoles.

“The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other! Fly through the galaxy to discover the saga’s most legendary locations, and switch between stories at will. From podracing on Tatooine in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to the epic showdowns of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? Rebel, bounty hunter, or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Whether on land or in space, a variety of vehicles are yours to command. Jump to light speed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings… it’s the ultimate LEGO Star Wars experience.” (xbox.com)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers a new LEGO Star Wars experience throughout the galaxy far, far away. This addition to the series has the biggest roster of Star Wars characters and vehicles to date and features new combat mechanics and environments to explore.

Hello Neighbor 2

Available now on Cloud, PC, and Console.

“Think you can you trust your neighbors? Think again.

Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about uncovering your creepy neighbor’s secrets. You are a journalist looking to solve the Neighbor’s case, since no one else dares to. Play against a complex opponent controlled by an advanced AI that learns from you and all the other players! As time passes and the Neighbor adapts to the players’ patterns, his own behavior will change and surprise you. Will you be the one to outsmart the Neighbor and find out what he’s hiding?” (xbox.com)

Hello Neighbor 2 is the next installment in the Hello neighbor series and brings back the creepy titular neighbor. Sneak around his creepy house and even the entire town of Raven Brooks to uncover the underlying mystery that they’re trying so hard to hide.

Chained Echoes

Available on day one with Game Pass on December 8th for Cloud, PC, and Console.

“Chained Echoes is a story-driven JRPG where a group of heroes travel around the vast continent of Valandis to bring an end to the war between its three kingdoms. In the course of their journey, they will travel through a wide array of diverse landscapes spanning from wind-tanned plateaus and exotic archipelagos to sunken cities and forgotten dungeons.

Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes and vicious foes.

Can you bring peace to a continent where war has been waged for generations and betrayal lurks around every corner?”

Chained Echoes boasts over 30 hours of play time with its fast-paced turn-based battles. Loot, steal, and craft your equipment to aid your travels across Valandis. It gives you a hit of nostalgia, as its music is inspired by classic PSX RPGs combined with the 16-bit SNES graphics.

Eastward

Available now for Cloud, PC, and Console.

“Escape the tyrannical clutches of Potcrock Isle’s subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.

Combine John and Sam’s skills to solve dungeon puzzles, take down unusual enemies, and survive the deadly miasma. Can you uncover the truth behind Sam’s mystic powers and bring back harmony to Eastward’s ravaged lands?” (xbox.com)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Available now for PC.

“Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that’s a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!” (xbox.com)

Metal: Hellsinger

Available December 8th on Xbox One.

“Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.

Every legend has a song. And yours is one of metal, vengeance, and destruction.” (xbox.com)

Metal: Hellsinger will now be available for players on the Xbox One, in addition to Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Cloud.

High on Life

Available on day one with Game Pass on December 13th for Cloud, Console, and PC.

“From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life.

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!” (xbox.com)

Justin Roiland is back with another wacky world-saving adventure, pitting you against an intergalactic cartel. In full Roiland-style adult humor, High On Life will pit you against an alien cartel who wants humans as drugs, and you’re equipped with nothing but sassy talking guns.

Potion Craft

Available for Console and PC on December 13th.

“You play as an aspiring alchemist who had to leave their hometown, as you wander the land looking for a new place to stay you stumble upon an abandoned cottage. From the looks of it a wizard used to reside here long ago. You decide to make this your home and convert the place into a potion shop. That means it’s time for you to start your journey down The Alchemist’s Path, learn the secrets of potion making, and forge your own destiny to become the alchemist this town needs!”

Potion Craft takes you through the art of potion making. From making the recipe to grinding and mixing the cauldron, even heating the coals, up until it becomes an effective potion. Every day, customers will visit you seeking potions to solve their problems. As the potion seller, you will face consequences depending on what you sell them. One day, you may even decide the fate of the whole town.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Available on December 15th for Cloud, PC, and Console.

“Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a wholesome, creature capture, 2.5D Adventure-Puzzle-Platformer with over 30 hours of gameplay! It is a family-friendly, openly accessible, RPG-infused adventure in which you must save whimsical creatures by bringing back color to the world you once knew!

Rainbow Billy tells a universal coming of age story about dealing with changes in the world and accepting ourselves and the others around us! Sometimes it only takes a conversation, empathy, and a new point of view to make a world of a difference.”

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan boasts over 30 hours of gameplay with dark caverns on secret islands. It has 80+ islands and caves, treasures, and fish! Be wary however, as you may find both friends and danger during your explorations.

DLCs and Game Updates

An Early Access Trial with EA Play for Need for Speed Unbound is now available. The trial entitles you for 10 hours of full NFS experience.

Conan Exiles: Chapter 2 is also now available, which will drop brand-new features and content onto the Exiled Lands.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass