Xbox Game Pass December 2023 Lineup Revealed

Explore the exciting December 2023 lineup of Xbox Game Pass, featuring new additions like Remnant II and Far Cry 6.

As the one-year anniversary of Xbox Game Pass is celebrated, the subscription service is introducing an impressive array of titles in its December 2023 update. The first wave of offerings span a diverse mix of genres, ranging from action-packed shooters to immersive role-playing experiences. These new additions promise to provide endless hours of entertainment for subscribers on Cloud, Console, and PC platforms.

New Additions to Xbox Game Pass:

1. Remnant II

Remnant II is a third-person shooter action RPG developed by Gunfire Games, building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, Remnant: From The Ashes. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game combines intense gunplay with dynamic, strategic combat. Players can expect an immersive narrative that delves into the dark, chaotic world where humanity is on the brink. The game stands out for its cooperative gameplay elements, allowing players to join forces in tackling its challenges. Its unique blend of survival, shooting, and RPG mechanics creates a deeply engaging experience.

2. Rise of the Tomb Raider

As a sequel to the 2013 reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, Rise of the Tomb Raider follows the iconic character Lara Croft. This action-adventure game, developed by Crystal Dynamics, offers a cinematic survival experience where players navigate hostile environments, engage in guerrilla combat, and explore stunning but treacherous tombs. The game is known for its visually impressive landscapes, intricate puzzles, and a gripping storyline that explores Lara's transformation into the Tomb Raider. It's a blend of exploration, adventure, and survival elements that has garnered critical acclaim.

3. Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6, developed by Ubisoft, is the latest entry in the popular Far Cry series. This first-person shooter is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, inspired by Cuba. Players assume the role of a local Yaran named Dani Rojas, who becomes involved in the revolution against the tyrannical ruler, Anton Castillo. The game is noted for its open-world exploration, allowing players to traverse a vast, vibrant landscape either on foot or using various vehicles. The game mixes intense action, a compelling narrative, and a richly detailed world filled with activities and missions.

4. Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is a unique title known for its humorous and unpredictable gameplay. Developed by Coffee Stain Studios, this game is more than just a simulator; it's an absurd, physics-based adventure where players control a goat causing mayhem. The game stands out for its intentionally glitchy and wacky mechanics, which lead to hilarious and often unexpected outcomes. It's a title that doesn't take itself seriously, offering an amusing escape with plenty of laughs and surprises.

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2023:

Remnant II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Against the Storm (PC)

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 15, 2023

Several games are scheduled to leave the Xbox Game Pass library on December 15, 2023. These include Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits, available across various platforms including Cloud, Console, and PC. Subscribers interested in these titles are reminded they can purchase any game leaving the service with up to a 20% discount before its departure.