It's not the Dark Hour for Xbox players.

Are you waiting for Persona 3 Reload? Are you on Xbox Game Pass? If so, then Microsoft has great news for you.

Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass

The recent post published by Xbox Game Pass Community Lead Megan Spurr on the official Xbox website revealed the news that Persona 3 Reload will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

This means fans can play it on February 2, 2024 on Cloud, Console, and PC as soon as it is released.

Persona 3 Reload

“If I told you there was an hour “hidden” between one day and the next, would you believe me? Walk the delicate line between life and death and unravel the mysteries of the Dark Hour in Persona 3 Reload, a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. ”

Persona 3 Reload is described as “a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.” Rumors of this game's existence floated around for a long time but were mostly shunned as fake until the fire was stoked by a snippet of the game's supposed trailer leaked a few months ago. You can read more about the classic remake's story and gameplay here.

Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

There are more games hitting the Xbox Game Pass this month including Palworld, the game that many are affectionately referring to as “Pokemon with guns.”

Those Who Remain

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven, first-person psychological-thriller.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank.

F1 23 (Console and PC)

EA Sports’ F1 23 is coming to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play. Test your driving talents, create your dream team, and be the last to brake in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Palworld

Embark on an open-world adventure through Palworld, where you can discover and capture over 100 Pals! Unveil the secrets of this mysterious land, overcome formidable bosses, and build powerful bases. Use your Pals to do tasks for you and automate entire production lines.

Go Mecha Ball – January 25

Load up and roll out in this twin stick shooter with roguelike progression! Blast your way through arcade-style levels, using pinball-style physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons. Defeat waves of enemy bots, battle big bosses, and upgrade your mech between runs.

Brotato

A top-down roguelite arena shooter where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.

Anuchard

The kingdom of Anuchard has fallen. Generations after the collapse, its surviving descendants have chosen you to become The Bellwielder of the magical Audros Bell. Go forth, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and restore Anuchard to its former skyward glory!

Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31

Hitman: World of Assassination

F1 2021

Persona 3 Reload hits Xbox Game Pass on February 2.