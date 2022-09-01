Xbox Game Pass Brings Indie Titles You Don’t Want To Miss

Seven indie games are headed to the Xbox Game Pass this year, and it’s guaranteed to have something for you whether you like brutal brawlers, spine-shivering thrillers, or laid-back simulators.

Indie Games on Xbox Game Pass

Midnight Fight Express – Available Now

A drone that appears in Babyface’s doorstep lures him back into the criminal underground in the 80s-themed Midnight Fight Express.

Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords. (xbox.com)

Tangle with waves of foes with the finesse of an action-movie master. Punch, dodge, counter, and finish off enemies in fluid and visceral combat featuring mo-cap animation by motion artist and stunt performer Eric Jacobus. Custom difficulty modes allow any player to direct the action to their preference.

Level up, power up, and tap into a sprawling skill tree to unleash a dizzying array of devastating fighting moves. Develop your own signature style, and master over-the-top combos that leave the criminals wondering what hit ’em.

Complement your melee moves with knives, axes, and sledgehammers. Wield a wild array of pistol fire, shotgun blasts, and explosives. Weaponize everything from furniture to toilet plungers. Take advantage of the urban world around you to score increasingly outrageous takedowns and clean up the streets.

Customize your character’s appearance, and unlock a huge variety of cosmetic options ranging from the ultra-suave to the mega-outlandish. Unlock more 150+ pieces of clothing, equip skins for you and your AI ally Droney, and make a lasting impression as you fight to save the streets.

Battle across the city’s 41 hand-crafted levels to the beat of a pulsing, infectious soundtrack by artist Noisecream, and channel the nonstop midnight energy of the metropolis.

Moonscars

You play Grey Irma, a fierce warrior in an even fiercer world, in this 2D platformer by Moldova-based Black Mermaid. Every death is a lesson learnt, and you’re bound to learn a lot.

Death shapes you: Before you rise, you first must fall. Mold yourself into a master warrior through a cycle of trial and triumph.

A grimly gorgeous world: Explore the shadows and secrets concealed in the moonlight of a painterly nonlinear 2D realm marred by desperation and despair.

Test your resolve: Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging, action-packed combat. Slash and parry with your sword, wield unique special weapons, and command powerful Witchery.

The Moon hungers: Unearth a strange, dark fantasy tale filled with twists and intricate worldbuilding. Seek the truth of your creation and be rewarded.

Clay, bone, and ichor: Bear witness to tales and memories of betrayal, suffering, and revenge as Grey Irma and her fellow beings of flesh and clay seek truth and purpose.

Coral Island – October 11

Coral Island from Stairway games allows you to live the island life you always wanted. Tend crops, nurture animals, meet the locals, and more in this farm simulator. It’s in early access right now, and is slated for a full release on October 11.

Build Your Dream Farm: Transform your overrun land on Coral Island into a lush and lively dreamscape—you decide what to build, what crops to grow, and which animals you’d like to tend.

Write your own story: On Coral Island, the story changes with each passing season, but life just goes with the flow. Spend your days exploring, or find that special someone in town to build a life together. Save the seas, brave monster-filled caverns, or focus on perfecting your farm. It’s all up to you.

Be yourself: Choose from a wide variety of outfits, accessories, and physiques—you’ll find plenty of options to express yourself, find your style, and be whoever you want to be.

Befriend a diverse cast of islanders: Get to know the 50+ characters from all walks of life who live on Coral Island. Converse with them, find out more about their interests, and try to impress them with just the right gift.

Find that special someone: Meet 20 singles who are ready to mingle! Build relationships, sweep them off their feet, and find the one—and when you’re ready, embark on a new chapter of your story together at the farm.

Restore an island once paradise: Make Coral Island a better place for everyone! Take part in community projects to liven up the town, expand the local museum, and discover how to restore heritage sites. Increase the town’s rank and your community will thrive!

Ghost Song – November 3

Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure from developer Old Moon. You awake as a Deadsuit, and embark on a journey of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror, all on the desolate moon of Lorian.

Descend deep into the darkness—only then will you learn (or is it remember?) the truth. (xbox.com)

Discover what lies below: Explore the twisting alien tunnels and long-abandoned labs of an expansive, beautifully illustrated Metroidvania-inspired 2D world filled with secret chambers and a haunting history.

Power up and progress: Acquire potent weapons and game-changing new abilities in the depths, unlocking access to new strata of the moon and optional hidden areas.

Face challenging foes: Combat the fungal aliens and metal husks of Lorian with responsiveness and precision. Level up your power, and customize your suit and blaster with an arsenal of modules.

Blast and smash: Master the distinctive rhythm of Deadsuit’s core combat. Pummel enemies with your rapid-fire blaster, building up barrel heat that empowers your melee attacks.

You are not alone: You’re not the only entity trapped in this unfamiliar place. Encounter a cast of voiced characters and discover their own tales of survival, courage, abandonment, and redemption.

​Prodeus – available 2022

Prodeus by Bounding Box Software will have you reminisce the days of DOOM. There’s nothing better than mindlessly blasting enemies in a first person shooter, and Prodeus re-imagines this style with modern technology.

Get ready to paint the walls red. This is the Boomer Shooter you’ve been waiting for. (xbox.com)

Our Art Style: An aesthetic mix of high-quality 3D art and retro rendering techniques

Over the top visual effects (Explosions! Blood! Gore! Oh My!)

Infinite blood and a satisfyingly gory dismemberment system

Replayability: Built-in community map browser Advanced but easy to use level editor Tons of difficulty and game modes with online high score support



Signalis

Experience sci-fi survival horror in rose-engine’s Signalis, set in a dystopian future where humanity has conquered the solar system.

Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror.

Experience fear and apprehension as you encounter strange horrors, carefully manage scarce resources, and seek solutions to challenging riddles.

Explore the dim corners of a derelict spaceship, delve into the mysterious fate of the inhabitants of a doomed facility, and seek what lies beneath.

Discover an atmospheric science-fiction tale of identity, memory, and the terror of the unknown and unknowable, inspired by classic cosmic horror and the works of Stanley Kubrick, Hideaki Anno, and David Lynch.

Wander a brutalist nightmare driven by fluid 3D character animations, dynamic lights and shadows, and complex transparency effects, complemented by cinematic sci-fi anime storytelling.

These Xbox Game Pass indie games were taken from the official Xbox and Humble Games news announcement. For more Gaming news, click here.