January 2024 on Xbox Game Pass brings exciting titles like Close to the Sun, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more.

As the calendar turned to 2024, Xbox Game Pass wasted no time in setting the stage for an exhilarating year of gaming, unveiling a compelling lineup of titles that promises to captivate the gaming community. January's offerings stand as a testament to the service's commitment to delivering diverse and captivating experiences, and although the start of the month might have seemed a bit measured, the pace has undeniably picked up, setting the tone for what's to come.

Leading the charge into the new year is the highly anticipated release of Close to the Sun on Wednesday, January 3. This addition to the Xbox Game Pass library serves as a beacon, illuminating the path for subscribers to embark on a thrilling adventure. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed BioShock series, Close to the Sun invites players to step into the shoes of journalist Rose Archer as she navigates the enigmatic and foreboding Helios — a once-venerated haven for scientific brilliance that has now transformed into a chilling and mysterious backdrop for the unfolding narrative.

The diversity in the January lineup is further underscored by titles such as Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, set to launch on January 18. This game presents a unique fusion of roguelike mechanics and classic Zelda-style gameplay. Close on its heels, Go Mecha Ball, releasing on January 25, introduces an innovative amalgamation of genres, combining roguelike elements, twin-stick shooting, and pinball-style physics.

January's offerings also include major titles like Hell Let Loose, a realistic World War 2 first-person shooter, and the critically lauded Assassin's Creed Valhalla, both slated for release in the early part of the month. These games cater to enthusiasts of historical narratives and action-packed adventures, showcasing Xbox Game Pass's dedication to delivering a broad spectrum of high-caliber content.

January 2024 Xbox Game Pass Full List Of Games

Close to the Sun – January 3

Hell Let Loose – January 4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – January 9

Figment – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 – January 11

We Happy Few – January 11

Resident Evil 2 – January 16

Those Who Remain – January 16

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – January 18

Go Mecha Ball – January 25

Adding to this eclectic mix are games like Figment, an imaginative journey through a dream-like landscape, and We Happy Few, set in a dystopian 1960s England with interwoven storylines. These additions emphasize the service's focus on narrative richness and creative settings.

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the excitement continues with early access to Super Mega Baseball 4 from January 11 through EA Play. The month concludes with a diverse lineup including Resident Evil 2, Those Who Remain, along with Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and Go Mecha Ball.

While Super Mega Baseball 4 garners attention for its engaging and accessible gameplay, We Happy Few offers an absorbing narrative set in a uniquely crafted world. Those Who Remain adds a horror dimension, plunging players into a night filled with psychological terror and survival challenges.

As players delve into these new releases, there's growing anticipation for a possible Xbox Direct later in the month. This event could unveil further announcements about Xbox exclusives like Avowed and perhaps surprise releases, evoking memories of last year's Hi-Fi Rush event.

With this diverse and captivating range of games, Xbox Game Pass is setting a high standard for gaming in 2024. The January lineup not only caters to a wide array of gaming preferences but also hints at more exciting developments and surprises in the weeks ahead. The new year is shaping up to be an enthralling one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, offering a plethora of diverse and engaging gaming experiences.

